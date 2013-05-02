HONG KONG May 2 Hong Kong shares could return
from a mid-week Labour Day holiday weaker on Thursday, after
soft China manufacturing data and a disappointing jobs report in
the United States heightened concerns about the global economy.
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) released
on Wednesday fell to 50.6 in April from an 11-month high in
March of 50.9. The HSBC final PMI for April will be released
later in the day.
Among the latest pieces of evidence to suggest slower U.S.
economic growth, payrolls processor ADP reported Wednesday that
private employers added 119,000 jobs in April, well below
economists' expectations for 150,000 new jobs.
On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 0.7 percent
at 22,737 points, the highest close since March 12. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong rose 1.2 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 percent
at 0058 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China's top newspaper warned on Wednesday that some
government officials were avoiding new President Xi Jinping's
graft-busting instructions to be frugal by taking banquets and
other lavish displays underground, including hiding liquor in
water bottles.
* Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp, owned by
billionaire Sheldon Adelson, on Wednesday posted better-than-
expected first-quarter earnings, helped by good results in
Macau. Sands said Sands China Ltd saw net income
increase 63.3 percent to $452.9 million in the first quarter.
* IBM and Lenovo have called off
negotiations over a multibillion-dollar deal in which the
Chinese company would have bought Big Blue's low-end server
business, Fortune magazine cited unidentified sources as saying
on Wednesday.
* CNOOC Ltd said it is proposing to issue senior
notes to professional investors, raising funds to repay part of
a $6.0 billion short-term credit facility that it entered to
finance its recent acquisition of Nexen Inc.
* Swire Pacific's Swire Properties Ltd
saw the retail sales of its Pacific Place Mall fell one percent
for the first quarter of 2013 while Cityplaza Mall grew 3.5
percent and Citygate Outlets surged 22.1 percent during the
quarter.
* Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd said it would
buy a commercial building in Paris, adjacent to The Peninsula
Paris hotel, for 56 million euros as it aims to balance its
hotel and non-hotel properties.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)