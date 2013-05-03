HONG KONG May 3 Hong Kong shares could start
higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street gains after improved U.S.
jobless claims figures, although activity may be curbed ahead of
the U.S. monthly payroll report due later in the day.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3
percent at 22,668.3, pulling away from Tuesday's seven-week
closing high. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.9 percent.
On the week, the Hang Seng Index is up 0.5 percent so far
and is headed for a second weekly gain, while the China
Enterprises Index is down 0.1 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's KOSPI is up 0.2
percent at 0046 GMT. Japan is shut for a public holiday.
U.S. stocks closed about 1 percent higher on Thursday, led
by tech shares, after weekly jobless claims figures pointed to
improving labor market conditions a day before the closely
watched monthly payroll report.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* CNOOC printed $4 billion from a four-part bond
making it the biggest conventional G3 offshore primary market
issue in Asia since Hutchison Whampoa printed a $5 billion piece
back in 2003.
* Commodities trader Glencore has turned
to its own internal talent for the team that will run trader and
miner Glencore Xstrata after the sector's biggest takeover to
date, according to a source familiar with the company.
* China Railway Construction Corporation
plans to issue Regulation S notes through its
wholly-owned subsidiary CRCC Yuxiang Limited, China Railway said
in a statement to the Hong Kong exchange on Thursday.
* Hong Kong property developer New World Development
plans to spin off and list three of its hotel
properties through a trust called NW Hotel Investments in a
initial public offering in Hong Kong.
* Sinopec Kantons Holdings, a logistics and
trading unit of state-owned Sinopec, plans to raise up to $353
million in a stock offering, according to a term sheet of the
deal seen by Reuters on Thursday.
* China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd
(CIMC) said Pteris Global Ltd would buy a
100 percent stake in Shenzhen CIMC-TianDa Airport Support Ltd
from the company and Shenzhen TGM Ltd in a deal to be settled by
issue of new Pteris shares. CIMC's stake in Pteris will be
increased to 48.6 percent after the deal from 14.99 percent, and
TGM will hold 18.3 percent.
* Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) Ltd said it expected
its revenue and net profit for the year ended in March 2013 to
fall from the year-ago period due to slowdown in the luxury
retail markets for fine watches.
* Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd said its
contracted sales for April amounted to 3.7 billion yuan, an
increase of 28.5 percent from a year ago.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)