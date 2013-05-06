HONG KONG May 6 Hong Kong shares could start the week stronger on Monday, tracking Wall Street gains after a positive U.S. April jobs report eased growth jitters.

A unit of Sinopec Group and brokerage China Galaxy Securities are launching Hong Kong IPOs on Monday in which they will seek to raise up to $3.5 billion in total, injecting life into Asia's moribund IPO markets where deal values more than halved in the first quarter of the year.

Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at 22,690 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent. They gained 0.6 and 0.1 percent last week, respectively.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.7 percent at 0100 GMT. Japan is shut for a public holiday.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd said on Sunday it would buy assets in Macau's Cotai from hotel operator and casino marketing firm Get Nice Holdings Ltd for HK$3.25 billion ($419 million).

* At least six energy traders and additional support staff have recently resigned from PetroChina's oil trading operation in Houston, a manager for the company said on Friday.

* Telecom Italia has asked state financing body CDP to buy a stake in its fixed-line network, a source with knowledge of the deal said, in a move that could smooth a tie-up between the Italian firm and Hong Kong's Hutchison Whampoa .

* Hopewell Holdings said its property unit Hopewell Hong Kong Properties Ltd aims to raise HK$6.4 billion net proceeds in global offering to fund capital expenditures of development of Hopewell Centre II and for acquisition and development of property projects.

* Greentown China Holdings Ltd said it planned to issue yuan denominated senior notes raising proceeds to refinance short term debts and to fund capital expenditures.

* Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd said its same stores sales grew 17 percent in Hong Kong and Macau during Labour Day holiday from April 29 to May 1 while retail sales rose 25 percent.

* Peak Sport Products Co Ltd said its same store sales for certain retail outlets for the quarter ended in March remained flat compared with the same quarter in 2012, and the total number of authorised retail outlets in China was 6,358, a net decrease of 125 outlets from the end of 2012.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)