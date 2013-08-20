HONG KONG, August 20 Hong Kong shares may start lower on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street losses as investors continued to fret about when the U.S. Federal Reserve would start to reduce its bond-buying stimulus program.

On Monday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.2 percent at 22,463.7 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong edged down 0.2 percent.

CNOOC Ltd, China Coal Energy Co Ltd, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd and Genting Hong Kong Ltd are among those scheduled to announce earnings later today.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.6 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.1 percent at 0044 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Russia's Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer by output, may delay the start of production at one of its biggest projects, seeking to ease a global glut of the metal.

* Yancoal Australia's Chinese parent, Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd, said falling coal prices made it necessary to take a 2.1 billion yuan ($343.4 million) provision for impairment of assets, given a decline in the book value of its Moolarben and Gloucester coal mines.

* China's Everbright Securities will sell some of its securities holdings to help cope with a possible funding crunch after a glitch in the brokerage's trading system led to its accidental purchase of more than $1 billion of mainland shares. The China Securities Regulatory Commission has barred the brokerage from selling the shares for the next three months.

* China Telecom and NetEase form joint venture to launch social instant messaging application "yichat".

* Hutchison Whampoa's Austrian telecoms unit will continue to offer rock-bottom mobile tariff after the integration of Orange Austria, which it bought in January. Hutchison Drei Austria said it would keep the 7.50 euros-a-month packages until further notice.

* Offshore oilfield services provider China Oilfield Services Ltd said its first half net profit rose 32.6 percent to 3.2 billion yuan.

* China Shipping Development Co Ltd posted 922.7 million yuan loss for the first half of 2013.

* Asia's largest wind power generator China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd said its first half net profit edged up to 1.5 billion yuan.

* Chinese medical devices producer Shandong Weigao Group Medical Poalymer Co Ltd said its Q2 net profit fell 28.5 percent to 201 million yuan.