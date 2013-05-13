HONG KONG May 13 Hong Kong shares could start
the week lower on Monday ahead of April data for China's urban
investment, industrial output and retail sales later in the
session.
After markets shut last Friday, data showed Chinese banks
lent 792.9 billion yuan ($129.3 billion) of new local currency
loans in April, missing market expectations for 800 billion yuan
and lower than 1.06 trillion yuan in March.
The broad M2 money supply jumped 16.1 percent in April from
a year earlier, above a median forecast of 15.5 percent in a
Reuters poll. The total social financing - a broad measure of
liquidity in the economy, totalled 1.75 trillion yuan in April,
down from 2.54 trillion in March.
Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index climbed 0.5 percent
to 23,321.2 points, its highest closing level since
mid-February. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.7 percent.
They rose 2.8 percent and 4.6 percent last week,
respectively. Those weekly gains were the year's second-best and
their third consecutive.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.3
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 percent
at 0100 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* PICC Group will replace Aluminum Corporation of
China (Chalco) on the China Enterprises Index, while
Galaxy Entertainment will replace retailer Esprit
Holdings on the Hang Seng Index. Both changes are
effective June 17.
* Trading in shares of Glencore International Plc
was suspended on Monday morning, according to a filing on the
Hong Kong exchange.
* Langham Hospitality Investments, a spinoff of Great Eagle
Holdings Ltd's Langham hotel chain, set a yield for
2013 of between 5.65 and 6.5 percent for its Hong Kong initial
public offering of HK$3.96 billion to HK$4.57 billion (US$511
million to $589 million), IFR magazine reported on Saturday. The
company will offer 852 million shares at an indicative price
range of HK$4.65 to HK$5.36 each. Bookbuilding will start on
Monday and pricing is set for May 22.
* MGM China Holdings Ltd said on Monday that China
State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Ltd and China
Construction Engineering (Macau) Co Ltd have won a HK$10.5
billion ($1.4 billion) contract for its Cotai project in Macau.
* China National Offshore Company (CNOOC Ltd)
, China's largest offshore oil and gas producer, will
increase the price it pays for gas from BP's Tannguh project in
Indonesia, the head of Indonesia's energy regulator said on
Friday.
* Chinese property developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd
said it acquired land use rights of a piece of land
for commercial and residential uses in Foshan City in Guangdong
province for 1.2 billion yuan.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)