HONG KONG May 24 Hong Kong shares may start
steady on Friday after the release of weak Chinese manufacturing
data and signs from the Federal Reserve that it is considering
reducing monetary stimulus.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 2.5
percent at 22,669.7 points, while the China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong tumbled 2.8
percent. For both, this was the biggest loss since April 5.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 2.6
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at
0045 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Italian fashion house Prada is not planning on
returning to the acquisition trail for now, its chief executive
said on Thursday, dousing speculation it might be in the hunt
for deals.
* China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd said it would buy
a fruit juice concentrates supplier from controlling shareholder
China Hui Yuan Juice Holdings Co Ltd for HK$4.9 billion ($631.17
million) to secure key raw materials and generate new
revenues.
* HSBC Holdings named Simon Robertson, a
former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker and chairman of
Rolls-Royce RR.L, as the new chairman of its remuneration
committee to replace John Thornton.
* Chinese gold miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said
on Thursday its unit Norton Gold Fields Ltd has made an
offer for Kalgoorlie Mining Company Ltd.
* Lenovo Group Ltd's bold acquisitions in its
flagship PC business, a foray into mobile gadgets, and a
relatively light debt load are setting it apart from PC rivals
as industry shipments take their steepest fall in decades.
* Swiss-based commodities giant Glencore Xstrata
said on Thursday that it had done nothing
wrong when it engaged in metal swaps with Iran, rejecting a
suggestion by U.N. experts that such bartering could have been a
way of evading sanctions against Tehran over its nuclear
program.
* Chinese sportswear firm Xtep International Holdings Ltd
said its average same store sales in China for the
first quarter of 2013 remained flat as compared to a year
earlier period. Order value from its trade fair for fourth
quarter of 2013 recorded a 15 percent to 17 percent decline as
compared to a year-ago period.