HONG KONG May 29 Hong Kong shares could climb
on Wednesday for a third straight day, after sturdy U.S. March
home prices and consumer confidence at its highest in more than
five years helped the Dow close at a record high.
On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 1.1 percent
at 22,924.3 while the China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.6 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.6 percent at
0059 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China's No.2 construction equipment maker, Zoomlion Heavy
Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd, has rejected a
media report that said it provided false sales data, the third
time it has had to respond to such allegations this year. Its
shares, suspended on Monday, will resume trading on
Wednesday.
* Yuexiu Property Co Ltd said it acquired a parcel
of land for residential and commercial use in Hangzhou City in
Zhejiang Province for 1.61 billion yuan.
* China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd said it is
in talks with Fujian Cement Inc to set up a joint
venture for construction of cement grinding lines and is also
talking with Fujian Energy Group Co Ltd about other projects but
no agreement has yet been reached.
* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd and
Fosun International Ltd announced the acquisition of a
95.2 percent equity interest in a medical and cosmetic device
maker Alma Lasers for S$221.63 million ($174.57 million).
* China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd said it
would buy about 30 percent attributable interest in each of
three residential/commercial development properties in China
from Harmony China Real Estate Fund for $362.7 million.($1 = 1.2696 Singapore dollars)