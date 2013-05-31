HONG KONG May 31 Hong Kong shares are expected
to start higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street gains after soft
U.S. economic data raised optimism that the Federal Reserve
would press on with its stimulus programme, but the market is
set for a monthly loss.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index finished a choppy
session down 0.3 percent at 22,484.3 points, its lowest close
since April 25. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.6 percent.
The Hang Seng benchmark is so far down 1.1 percent in May
and the H-share index has lost 2.1 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 2.4
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was rose 0.4 percent
by 0056 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Glencore Xstrata Plc said on Thursday
three of its chrome mines in South Africa were at a standstill
after up to 1,500 workers embarked on an illegal strike this
week.
* Ethiopia will sign agreements with China's ZTE Corp
and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd in a "few
weeks" to expand its mobile phone infrastructure and double
subscribers to 40 million, a senior Ethiopian official said on
Thursday.
* Tanzania has signed a framework agreement with China
Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd for the
construction of a new port, special economic zone and railway
network that could involve more than $10 billion, the government
said.
* Telecom Italia took a first step to spin off its
domestic fixed-line access network on Thursday, a move that
could allow the debt-laden Italian telecoms group to raise cash
to fund investments. Hutchison is targeting a majority
stake in Telecom Italia in a deal that would involve merging its
local unit 3 Italia into the Italian telecoms giant.
* GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd, a top
Chinese home appliance retailer backed by private equity firm
Bain Capital, said its first quarter results returned to black
with profit of 76.3 million yuan.
* Medical devices producer Shandong Weigao Group Medical
Poalymer Co Ltd said its first quarter profit rose 6.8
percent to 228.3 million yuan.
* Neo-Neon Holdings Ltd said it expected to record
a significant loss for the year ended in March 2013 due to
weakening global demand and fierce competition in LED lighting
industry and significant impairment losses on its property,
plant and equipment.
* Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd said its
controlling shareholder China Petroleum and Chemical
Corporation proposes to commence the planning and preparation of
the company's A-share reform scheme and trading in its A shares
will suspend on May 31, while trading in its H shares will not
be affected.(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)