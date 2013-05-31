HONG KONG May 31 Hong Kong shares are expected to start higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street gains after soft U.S. economic data raised optimism that the Federal Reserve would press on with its stimulus programme, but the market is set for a monthly loss.

On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index finished a choppy session down 0.3 percent at 22,484.3 points, its lowest close since April 25. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.6 percent.

The Hang Seng benchmark is so far down 1.1 percent in May and the H-share index has lost 2.1 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 2.4 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was rose 0.4 percent by 0056 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Glencore Xstrata Plc said on Thursday three of its chrome mines in South Africa were at a standstill after up to 1,500 workers embarked on an illegal strike this week.

* Ethiopia will sign agreements with China's ZTE Corp and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd in a "few weeks" to expand its mobile phone infrastructure and double subscribers to 40 million, a senior Ethiopian official said on Thursday.

* Tanzania has signed a framework agreement with China Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd for the construction of a new port, special economic zone and railway network that could involve more than $10 billion, the government said.

* Telecom Italia took a first step to spin off its domestic fixed-line access network on Thursday, a move that could allow the debt-laden Italian telecoms group to raise cash to fund investments. Hutchison is targeting a majority stake in Telecom Italia in a deal that would involve merging its local unit 3 Italia into the Italian telecoms giant.

* GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd, a top Chinese home appliance retailer backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, said its first quarter results returned to black with profit of 76.3 million yuan.

* Medical devices producer Shandong Weigao Group Medical Poalymer Co Ltd said its first quarter profit rose 6.8 percent to 228.3 million yuan.

* Neo-Neon Holdings Ltd said it expected to record a significant loss for the year ended in March 2013 due to weakening global demand and fierce competition in LED lighting industry and significant impairment losses on its property, plant and equipment.

* Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd said its controlling shareholder China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation proposes to commence the planning and preparation of the company's A-share reform scheme and trading in its A shares will suspend on May 31, while trading in its H shares will not be affected.(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)