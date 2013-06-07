HONG KONG, June 7 Hong Kong shares may record a
fourth-straight weekly loss on Friday, its longest such losing
streak in a year, with turnover likely weak ahead of U.S.
non-farm payrolls data later in the day and a slew of Chinese
data due over the weekend.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.1 percent at
21,838.4 points on Thursday in its sixth daily loss out of
seven. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong also slid 1.1 percent.
On the week, they are down 2.5 and 2.3 percent respectively.
This will be their fourth consecutive weekly loss, which is the
longest the Hang Seng benchmark has suffered since May last
year.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 1.2
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.5 percent
at 0103 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Martin Abbott has resigned as chief executive of the
London Metal Exchange and co-head of global markets of the Hong
Kong Exchanges, the exchanges said on Thursday.
* China announced on Thursday a small cut of 95 yuan
($15.50) per tonne, or about 1 percent, to the retail gasoline
price ceiling and a 90 yuan cut to diesel, effective Friday,
largely offsetting an increase about a month ago.
* Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd said it would
sell its aluminum fabrication assets of Northwest Aluminum
Fabrication Branch and alumina assets in its Guizhou branch to
the company's state-owned parent Aluminum Corporation of China,
in deals valuing an aggregate 6.1 billion yuan.
* Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd said its
contracted sales in May amounted to 9.21 billion yuan, an
increase of 26.9 percent over April.
* China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Ltd said
it generated power of 2.93 million MWh for the month of May, up
19.37 percent as compared to a year ago.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen
Coates)