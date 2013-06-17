HONG KONG, June 17 Hong Kong shares could start weaker on Monday, tracking Wall Street losses as investors await the outcome of a policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week.

Chinese resource sectors could come under some pressure after China's cabinet approved new measures to combat air pollution last Friday, in the latest step by China's new leadership to address the country's enormous environmental problems.

China is getting more serious about tackling a glut of aluminium production capacity and is likely to block plans to build more than 10 million tonnes of new capacity in the far western region of Xinjiang, industry sources told Reuters.

Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.4 percent to 20,969.1 after closing on Thursday at its lowest since October. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings slipped 0.2 percent in its 12th straight daily loss.

The H-share index is now at its most technically oversold level since August 2011 as it slumped 5 percent last week in its worst weekly loss in more than a year. The Hang Seng benchmark lost 2.8 percent.

It was the fifth-straight weekly loss for the two benchmarks.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.6 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.3 percent at 0105 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Central Huijin Investment Co, China's main holding company for state-owned financial firms, bought shares of Everbright Bank and New China Life Insurance on the secondary market in Shanghai on Thursday and Friday, the two companies said in separate announcements. The shares were worth more than 100 million yuan ($16.31 million).

* PetroChina Co Ltd is entering a joint venture contract with Taikang Asset and the Guolian Fund, to which it will contribute its 20 billion-yuan ($3 billion) West Pipeline Assets, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.

* Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, said it will form a joint venture with Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd, Power Assets Holdings Ltd, and Li Ka Shing Foundation Ltd to buy Dutch waste processing firm RAV Water Treatment I B.V. for 943.68 million euros ($1.26 billion).

* Brightoil Petroleum said its subsidiary, Brightoil Zhoushan Storage, has entered into a 1.32 billion yuan ($215.31 million) contract with China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau to construct oil storage facilities with a 1.94 million cubic metres capacity in Zhoushan city in Zhejiang Province.($1 = 6.1308 Chinese yuan)