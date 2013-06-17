HONG KONG, June 17 Hong Kong shares could start
weaker on Monday, tracking Wall Street losses as investors await
the outcome of a policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve
later this week.
Chinese resource sectors could come under some pressure
after China's cabinet approved new measures to combat air
pollution last Friday, in the latest step by China's new
leadership to address the country's enormous environmental
problems.
China is getting more serious about tackling a glut of
aluminium production capacity and is likely to block plans to
build more than 10 million tonnes of new capacity in the far
western region of Xinjiang, industry sources told Reuters.
Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.4 percent to
20,969.1 after closing on Thursday at its lowest since October.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
slipped 0.2 percent in its 12th straight daily loss.
The H-share index is now at its most technically oversold
level since August 2011 as it slumped 5 percent last week in its
worst weekly loss in more than a year. The Hang Seng benchmark
lost 2.8 percent.
It was the fifth-straight weekly loss for the two
benchmarks.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.6
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.3 percent at 0105
GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Central Huijin Investment Co, China's main holding company
for state-owned financial firms, bought shares of Everbright
Bank and New China Life Insurance
on the secondary market in Shanghai on Thursday and
Friday, the two companies said in separate announcements. The
shares were worth more than 100 million yuan ($16.31 million).
* PetroChina Co Ltd is entering a joint
venture contract with Taikang Asset and the Guolian Fund, to
which it will contribute its 20 billion-yuan ($3 billion) West
Pipeline Assets, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange on Friday.
* Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, controlled by Asia's
richest man Li Ka-shing, said it will form a joint venture with
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd, Power Assets
Holdings Ltd, and Li Ka Shing Foundation Ltd to buy
Dutch waste processing firm RAV Water Treatment I B.V. for
943.68 million euros ($1.26 billion).
* Brightoil Petroleum said its subsidiary,
Brightoil Zhoushan Storage, has entered into a 1.32 billion yuan
($215.31 million) contract with China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau
to construct oil storage facilities with a 1.94 million cubic
metres capacity in Zhoushan city in Zhejiang Province.($1 = 6.1308 Chinese yuan)