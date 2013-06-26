HONG KONG, June 26 Hong Kong shares may start
higher on Wednesday after China's central bank assured markets
it would provide cash to banks facing shortages, easing fears of
a banking crisis.
The announcement by the People's Bank of China came after
days of turmoil that saw Chinese shares test 4-1/2-year lows on
Tuesday before paring losses.
On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index reversed midday
losses of 1.4 percent to end up 0.2 percent, while the China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong shed 0.8 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.5 percent
and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.8 percent at 0047 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Casino owner Macau Legend Development Ltd
relaunched on Wednesday its Hong Kong initial public offering,
slashing the deal by more than half because of
weaker-than-expected demand caused by volatile global markets.
* China State Construction Engineering Corp (CSCEC)
, one of the world's largest construction
firms, said on Tuesday that it had agreed to invest in a $1
billion resort project in Dubai - its first real estate
investment in the Middle East.
* HSBC Holdings said on Tuesday that it
was considering selling its majority stake in Dar Es Salaam
Investment Bank, which has made it the main
international lender in Iraq.
* Bank of China's Taipei branch will raise
overnight rates for yuan deposits in July in a bid to lure more
yuan funds from Hong Kong, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday.
* Pakistan mobile operator Warid Telecom has been put up for
sale by its Abu Dhabi owners and is likely to draw interest from
China Mobile and Etisalat, sources familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
* China Minsheng Banking Corp said a
Shibor hike had not caused liquidity disruption in the bank's
interbank operations and there was no single case of default of
resale assets. The bank said that its management is confident it
can control credit risks despite China's slowing economy, and
that its asset quality is within control with its second-quarter
nonperforming loan ratio likely stable quarter-on-quarter.(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)