HONG KONG, July 3 Hong Kong shares could dip
further from Friday highs on Wednesday after a volatile Wall
Street session with turnover likely thin ahead of key U.S. data
later in the week.
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for its
services sector dropped to 53.9 in June from May's 54.3, the
government said, a sign that economic cooling is spreading
across the country.
On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.7
percent at 20,658.7 after starting the day up 1 percent as Hong
Kong returned from a three-day holiday weekend. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong shed 1.2 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was flat percent at
0103 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* A federal judge has approved HSBC Holdings Plc's
record $1.92 billion settlement with
federal and state investigators of charges that it flouted rules
designed to stop money laundering and thwart transactions with
countries under U.S. sanctions.
* Infant formula makers Nestle SA, Danone
, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co and Abbott
Laboratories confirmed on Tuesday that they are being
investigated by China's top economic planning agency for
possible antitrust violations. The investigations came to light
after Biostime International Holdings said last
Thursday that its Guangzhou unit was under investigation for an
alleged violation of China anti-monopoly law.
* Hutchison Whampoa is losing patience with
Telecom Italia over lack of progress on a proposed
merger of their Italian mobile phone units, people familiar with
the talks said, casting doubt on prospects for a deal.
* China's largest shipping group China Ocean Shipping
(Group) Co, parent of the world's largest dry bulk cargo fleet
operator COSCO Holdings Co Ltd has replaced
its chairman in what appears to be a bid to boost profitability
amid a downturn in the global shipping industry.
* Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co Ltd said it
has begun preliminary preparatory work to establish a major
high-tech para-aramid fibre project with an annual production
capacity of 3000 tons through self-developed technology, in a
bid to enhance competitiveness.
* Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd said its
contracted sales for June amounted to 3.065 billion yuan, up
10.3 percent year-on-year, bringing the cumulative year-to-date
contracted sales to 18.579 billion yuan, an increase of 18.3
