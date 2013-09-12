HONG KONG, Sept 12 Hong Kong shares may start
flat on Thursday, tracking sluggish Asian markets, with focus on
local property giant Sun Hung Kai interim earnings
later in the day.
It is forecast to report its first decline in annual
underlying profit since the company started releasing core
profit numbers in 2005, according to analysts.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.2
percent at 22,937.1 points in its first daily loss since Sept 4.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong fell 0.6 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia at 0058 GMT, Japan's Nikkei was
down 0.3 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was flat.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Russia's United Company Rusal and U.S.-based
Alcoa are urging the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
owned London Metal Exchange, the world's biggest
marketplace for industrial metals, to match its U.S. rival, the
CME Group, in providing data about the make-up of
investors positions.
* Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd
said it has bought a 35 percent stake in Italian high-end
menswear maker Caruso Spa for an disclosed sum, marking its
first investment in the luxury sector in Europe.
* The London Taxi Company on Wednesday restarted production
of the famous black cab, six months after the business was saved
by Chinese car maker Geely.
* Property group CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd said
it would issue an additional $225 million 12.25 percent senior
notes due 2018, raising capital for refinancing its debt, fund
property projects and for general corporate purposes.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)