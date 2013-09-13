HONG KONG, Sept 12 Hong Kong shares may end the
week on a subdued note on Friday as major indexes and Chinese
cyclical counters approach technically overbought levels
following recent robust gains, while investors also remain wary
ahead of next week's Federal Reserve decision on its stimulus
programme.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1
percent at 22,953.7 points. The China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended flat. They are
headed for a second-straight weekly gain, up 1.5 and 2.9
percent, respectively.
Elsewhere in Asia at 0041 GMT, Japan's Nikkei was up
0.2 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.2
percent.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, the world's
second-largest property company by market value, posted a 14
percent fall in full-year underlying profit, lagging forecasts
and marking its first drop in annual earnings due to slow sales
in Hong Kong as government cooling measures take a toll.
* Chinese drug company Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd
says it is not aware of any member of the group being
investigated by authorities and trading in its shares will
resume on Friday.
* Malaysia's water and wastewater engineering firm, Salcon
Bhd, is selling its water concessions in China to
Beijing Enterprise Water Group Ltd for 518 million
ringgit ($158.04 million).
* Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd said Hua
Bangsong is still assisting the relevant authorities in China in
their investigations and the company has not been informed about
the nature and the reasons of the investigations. Contracts with
PetroChina Group accounted for 5.6 percent of its total revenue
for the six months to June 2013, the company said.
* Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities Co Ltd said it
has been informed by its controlling shareholder Tianjin Gas
Group Co Ltd that Jin Jian Ping, a former executive director and
chairman of the company, is under investigation by the
authorities on suspected serious discipline violations during
his tenure as chairman of Tianjin Gas.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)