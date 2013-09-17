HONG KONG, Sept 17 Hong Kong shares may open
lower on Tuesday, pulling back from a 17-month high as investors
await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy
meeting where it is widely expected to start paring its
aggressive stimulus.
Tenwow International is making its trading debut,
while Prada is expected to report later in the day a
12 percent rise in profit for the six months ended July, largely
due to an almost 12 percent growth in sales in the world's
second largest economy.
On Monday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 1.5 percent
at 23,252.4 points, its highest since May 22. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong rose 1.6 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia at 0105 GMT, Japan's Nikkei was up
0.2 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.9
percent.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Monday that it will
buy a 36.5 percent stake in Sohu.com Inc's Sogou search
engine, China's third-largest, to lift its presence in the
fast-growing China market for search and Internet services.
* Vringo Inc files additional lawsuit against ZTE
in Germany, saying the filings allege
infringement of the German part of European patent.
* Top China refiner Sinopec Corp has
received quota from the government to export more than 1 million
tonnes of diesel in the fourth quarter of the year, industry
sources said on Monday.
* Wing Hang Bank Ltd's controlling shareholders
have received preliminary offers from independent third parties
to purchase their shares in the bank, which has a market value
of $3.3 billion, the Hong Kong-based lender said.
* CNOOC Ltd said Toronto Stock Exchange had
approved its application to list its American depositary
receipts (ADRs) there. Scheduled to commence trading on Toronto
Stock Exchange on September 18, this move does not involve
issuing new shares and will not generate funds for the company.
* Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd said it
would sell 400 million new shares to third party investors at up
to HK$2.80 per share, raising about HK$1 billion to fund the
development and construction of the solar power stations.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)