HONG KONG Oct 21 Hong Kong shares may start
higher on Monday, buoyed by the U.S. S&P 500 hitting a
record high as markets bet the Federal Reserve will delay
trimming its bond-buying stimulus into next year.
On Friday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 1.1 percent
at 23,340.1 points, while the China Enterprises Index .HSCE of
the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.7 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1 percent,
while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at 0030
GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Hutchison Whampoa, controlled by Asia's richest
man, Li Ka-shing, has scrapped a plan to sell its Hong Kong
supermarket business, ParknShop and will instead focus on
expanding in China, it said on Friday.
* Chinese railway equipment maker Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric
aims to raise $294 million by issuing new shares and
will use the proceeds to buy raw materials and machinery, the
company said.
* China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said September
aggregate number of mobile subscribers was at 272.764 million
with net additions of 3.292 million mobile subscribers.
* U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital will pay
HK$1.66 billion ($213.73 million) for 21st Century
Fox-controlled Star Entertainment's remaining stake in a Chinese
satellite television operator. Phoenix Satellite Television
said TPG China Media L.P. will become a "substantial
shareholder" after taking over Star's entire 12.15 percent
stake.
* Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd said dry bulk market
is expected to be stronger in fourth quarter of 2013. For
Pacific Basin dry bulk achieved third quarter average daily
earnings of $9,550 net.
* Next Media Ltd said it decided to cease the
publication of its free daily newspaper in Hong Kong, Sharp
Daily, with effect from Oct 21 in a move to consolidate its
operations in Hong Kong.