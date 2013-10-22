HONG KONG Oct 22 Hong Kong shares may start weaker on Tuesday as investors await Chinese home price data for September and a delayed U.S. jobs report later in the day.

China Overseas Land, Huaneng Power, ZTE Corp and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp are among companies due to report third-quarter earnings later in the day.

On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.4 percent at 23,438.2 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2 percent and South Korea's KOSPO was down 0.3 percent at 0104 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Austria raised 2.01 billion euros ($2.75 billion) in an auction for fourth-generation telecoms frequencies which was among the costliest in Europe to date and totalled almost four times the amount targeted. The telecoms watchdog said on Monday Hutchison Whampoa's H3G paid 330 million euros for five frequency blocks.

* China Mobile Ltd missed expectations on Monday with a nearly 9 percent drop in third-quarter net profit as social messaging applications ate into the company's traditional revenue streams.

* CP Lotus Corp confirms that certain of its stores in Beijing are temporarily closed pending discussions with employee representatives and it expects trading at all of its stores to return to normal shortly.

* China's National Offshore Oil Company should pay market prices for the gas it buys from BP's Tangguh plant in Indonesia, a senior BP official said on Monday, as the two firms try to hammer out a revised price.

* Theme International Holdings Ltd said it was exploring feasibility of a possible acquisition of equity interests of an energy company in the U.S.

* China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings Ltd said its unit Jiangsu Heavy's nine-month net loss attributable to owners was 1.25 billion yuan ($205.2 million).

* China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd said it recently won seven projects worth a total 47.9 billion yuan ($7.9 billion).