HONG KONG Oct 22 Hong Kong shares may start
weaker on Tuesday as investors await Chinese home price data for
September and a delayed U.S. jobs report later in the day.
China Overseas Land, Huaneng Power, ZTE
Corp and Semiconductor Manufacturing International
Corp are among companies due to report third-quarter
earnings later in the day.
On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.4 percent
at 23,438.2 points, while the China Enterprises Index of
the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2
percent and South Korea's KOSPO was down 0.3 percent at
0104 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Austria raised 2.01 billion euros ($2.75 billion) in an
auction for fourth-generation telecoms frequencies which was
among the costliest in Europe to date and totalled almost four
times the amount targeted. The telecoms watchdog said on Monday
Hutchison Whampoa's H3G paid 330 million euros for
five frequency blocks.
* China Mobile Ltd missed expectations on Monday
with a nearly 9 percent drop in third-quarter net profit as
social messaging applications ate into the company's traditional
revenue streams.
* CP Lotus Corp confirms that certain of its
stores in Beijing are temporarily closed pending discussions
with employee representatives and it expects trading at all of
its stores to return to normal shortly.
* China's National Offshore Oil Company should pay
market prices for the gas it buys from BP's Tangguh plant
in Indonesia, a senior BP official said on Monday, as the two
firms try to hammer out a revised price.
* Theme International Holdings Ltd said it was
exploring feasibility of a possible acquisition of equity
interests of an energy company in the U.S.
* China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings Ltd
said its unit Jiangsu Heavy's nine-month net loss
attributable to owners was 1.25 billion yuan ($205.2 million).
* China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd
said it recently won seven projects worth a total 47.9 billion
yuan ($7.9 billion).