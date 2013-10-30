HONG KONG Oct 30 Hong Kong shares may start
weaker on Wednesday, with turnover crimped ahead of the outcome
of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China,
Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China,
Bank of Communication and China Minsheng Bank
are among companies due to report quarterly earnings
later on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.2 percent to
22,846.5 points, while the China Enterprises Index of
the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.3 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.9
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.4 percent
at 0053 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* A Chinese central bank official speaking at a closed-door
meeting with domestic money dealers on Tuesday reassured them
that money conditions remain ample and it will keep its
short-term monetary operations stable this year, as regulators
move to improve communications with investors after short-term
rates rose dramatically last week.
* Asia's largest refiner, Sinopec Corp, posted a
20 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, beating forecasts,
boosted by higher refining margins after China allowed domestic
fuel prices to move more closely in line with global crude
prices.
* PetroChina Co Ltd said net profit attributable
to shareholders for the first three quarters was at 95.29
billion yuan versus 86.95 billion yuan last year.
* Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd said it
expected net profit to have increased significantly in the six
months ended Sept. 30 compared with a year earlier, helped by
strong sales of gold products.
* China Citic Bank Corp Ltd said its
January-September net profit rose 13.4 percent year-on-year to
30.9 billion yuan ($5.1 billion).
* China Merchants Bank Co Ltd said its
January-September net interest income increased 10.3 percent to
72.6 billion yuan and net profit attributable to shareholders
rose 13.6 percent to 39.5 billion yuan.
* Haitong Securities Co Ltd said its
January-September net profit was up 51.3 percent year-on-year at
3.7 billion yuan ($608 million).
* Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd
said nine-month net profit jumped 103.6 percent
year-on-year to 3.7 billion yuan ($608 million) due to lower
operational costs.
* Air China Ltd , the country's flag
carrier, reported a 7.3 percent fall in its third-quarter profit
as a slowing economy hurt business travel.
* Esprit Holdings Ltd said it has appointed Rafael
Pastor Espuch as its new chief product officer. It also said
total turnover for three months ended in September was HK$6.55
billion versus HK$6.60 billion a year earlier, with retail
turnover falling 1.2 percent to HK$3.57 billion.
* Jiangxi Copper , China's top producer
of the metal, does not expect to increase its output of refined
copper in 2014 even though it has the capacity, an executive
from its listed unit said on Tuesday, blaming a shortage of
scrap material.