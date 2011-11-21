HONG KONG, Nov 21 Hong Kong shares could
open lower on Monday, with turnover likely crimped and top beta
names remaining in focus, starting a week of trading likely to
be choppy and driven by headlines out of Europe and the United
States.
Benchmark indices are poised to be supported by chart
technicals with fears lingering over the debt crisis in Europe.
Any likely failure of the U.S. congressional deficit-reduction
committee to bridge differences over taxes and spending would
further weigh on sentiment.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.7 percent on Friday
to 18,491.2 points, after testing the 18,435 level, its low on
Oct. 24, earlier that day. The index closed 3.4 percent lower on
the week, its third-straight weekly loss.
A gap that opened up on the charts between the high on Oct.
23 at about 18,082.4 and the low on Oct. 24 suggests there could
be a steep fall should the 18,435 support level be broken.
Short selling has steadily increased in the last week,
staying particularly high in some Chinese property names.
In a weekly strategy note put out over the weekend, Nomura
analysts said short-selling volumes in Hong Kong remain at
levels historically more consistent with covering-driven rallies
than downside.
Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong could come into focus
after the Chinese Vice Premier was quoted as saying a long-term
global recession is certain to happen and China must focus on
domestic problems.
The comments were the most bearish forecast ever by a top
Chinese decision-maker about the world economy, and Beijing's
worry about a worsening global environment could translate into
an impetus for pro-growth policies at home.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading down
0.3 percent at 8351,6 points, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 1.2 percent at
1,817.2 points at 0104 GMT.
HOT STOCKS
* Qatar delivered its first super tanker cargo of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) to PetroChina on
Saturday under a long-term agreement, state-run Qatargas said.
* The China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved
Haitong Securities Co Ltd's proposal to list on the
Hong Kong stock exchange to raise up to $2 billion, the watchdog
said in a statement late on Friday.
* Electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd
said on Friday its Hong Kong subsidiary will transfer a 33.4
percent stake in Foshan Jin hui Hi-tech Photoelectric Material
Co to 100 Industrial Co for 496 million yuan ($78.1 million).
* Manulife Financial Corporation said its unit The
Manufacturers Life Insurance Company had completed its offering
of $550 million in 4.21 percent fixed/floating subordinated
debentures due November 2021. For statement click here
MARKET SUMMARY
> Market eyes Europe, DC after worst week in 8
> Euro up but ECB uncertainty, US deficit debate weigh
> Bonds slip as stocks gain, ECB intervenes
> Gold posts biggest weekly loss since Sept
> Oil dips on economic concerns, spread selling
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)