HONG KONG, Nov 21 Hong Kong shares could open lower on Monday, with turnover likely crimped and top beta names remaining in focus, starting a week of trading likely to be choppy and driven by headlines out of Europe and the United States.

Benchmark indices are poised to be supported by chart technicals with fears lingering over the debt crisis in Europe. Any likely failure of the U.S. congressional deficit-reduction committee to bridge differences over taxes and spending would further weigh on sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.7 percent on Friday to 18,491.2 points, after testing the 18,435 level, its low on Oct. 24, earlier that day. The index closed 3.4 percent lower on the week, its third-straight weekly loss.

A gap that opened up on the charts between the high on Oct. 23 at about 18,082.4 and the low on Oct. 24 suggests there could be a steep fall should the 18,435 support level be broken.

Short selling has steadily increased in the last week, staying particularly high in some Chinese property names.

In a weekly strategy note put out over the weekend, Nomura analysts said short-selling volumes in Hong Kong remain at levels historically more consistent with covering-driven rallies than downside.

Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong could come into focus after the Chinese Vice Premier was quoted as saying a long-term global recession is certain to happen and China must focus on domestic problems.

The comments were the most bearish forecast ever by a top Chinese decision-maker about the world economy, and Beijing's worry about a worsening global environment could translate into an impetus for pro-growth policies at home.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading down 0.3 percent at 8351,6 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 1.2 percent at 1,817.2 points at 0104 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Qatar delivered its first super tanker cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to PetroChina on Saturday under a long-term agreement, state-run Qatargas said.

* The China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved Haitong Securities Co Ltd's proposal to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange to raise up to $2 billion, the watchdog said in a statement late on Friday.

* Electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd said on Friday its Hong Kong subsidiary will transfer a 33.4 percent stake in Foshan Jin hui Hi-tech Photoelectric Material Co to 100 Industrial Co for 496 million yuan ($78.1 million).

* Manulife Financial Corporation said its unit The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company had completed its offering of $550 million in 4.21 percent fixed/floating subordinated debentures due November 2021.