HONG KONG, Nov 22 Hong Kong shares are poised to open down on Tuesday, giving up more of the rebound from Oct. 4 lows, with low volume likely to hit riskier assets harder on renewed debt fears on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Hang Seng Index is poised for its sixth straight daily loss, the longest losing streak since August, when the benchmark hit a fresh year low in the first of two selloffs in the third quarter as investors priced in a hard landing in China's economy.

On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 1.4 percent at 18,226 points, managing to hold above the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from the low on Oct. 4 to the high on Oct. 28.

It earlier tested the bottom of a chart gap that formed between the high of Oct. 21 at about 18,082 and the low of Oct. 24 at about 18,435.

Short selling stayed at an elevated level, accounting for 10.4 percent of total turnover in Hong Kong on Monday, the second-straight session it has exceeded 10 percent after staying below the threshold for almost a month.

Coal names such as China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd and China Coal Energy Co Ltd could stay in focus as Chinese spot thermal coal prices fall for a second week.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading down 0.6 percent at 8,301.3 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 0.3 percent at 1,826 points at 0059 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* New China Life Insurance said on Tuesday it had launched the Shanghai portion of its dual initial public offering. It is following the footsteps of China Life Insurance Co Ltd , Ping An Insurance (Group) Co Of China Ltd and China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd in seeking a dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

* Spain's Telefonica said it had signed an agreement with peer China Unicom to use each other's networks to expand their coverage.

* China Telecom Corp Ltd, the smallest of the country's three telecommunications operators, said on Monday that its mobile subscribers increased to 120.29 million in October, including 31.19 million 3G subscribers.

* CATIC Shenzhen Holdings Ltd said it would buy stakes in companies involved in trading and logistics, electronic manufacturing, military electronic communication systems, and retail for an aggregate 8.3 billion yuan. The deals will be settled by issue of perpetual subordinated convertible securities. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY > Selloff in 4th day on Europe, U.S. debt concerns > Dollar jumps vs high-yield currencies on debt woes > U.S. bonds climb as investors flee risk > Gold drops 2.5 pct on equity sell-off, debt fears > Oil falls on global growth concerns, debt fears (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)