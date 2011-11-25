HONG KONG, Nov 25 Hong Kong shares are seen weaker at Friday's opening, poised for their fourth straight weekly loss in likely low turnover with risk aversion staying high as European leaders failed to soothe fears of a credit crunch.

Property-related and financial stocks, particularly Chinese ones, which are seen as riskier assets and bore the brunt of the volatility of the last few months, could again come into focus.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.4 percent at 17,935.1 points on Thursday, seen supported in the near term between 17,737-17,782, with the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from the Oct. 4 low to Oct. 28 high, and lows on Oct. 12 and 20 forming the range.

Short selling stayed relatively high on Thursday despite falling slightly for a third straight day, accounting for 9.4 percent of total turnover compared to 9.5 percent to the day before.

The benchmark is down more than 3 percent on the week, and has lost 9.7 percent in November to date after gaining almost 13 percent in October.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading up 0.1 percent at 8,175.9 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 0.4 percent at 1,788.5 points at 0103 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Brazilian iron ore miner Vale appointed its long-serving executive Tito Martins to the post of chief financial officer (CFO) on Thursday, according to the minutes of its board meeting.

* Alibaba.com, China's largest e-commerce firm, posted an 11.9 percent rise in quarterly net profit, its slowest growth in nearly two years, with the company raising concerns due to a weak trade outlook stemming from debt woes in Europe and the United States.

* Standard Chartered has lost its global head of fixed-income, currency & commodities as departures continue to rise in investment banking amid a worsening financial market.

* China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , China's top oil refiner, will delay the startup of a new 160,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude oil unit at its Jinling refinery until June next year, six months behind an earlier timeline, a company official said.

* Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd, one of the largest containerboard manufacturers in China, said its net profit for the six months ended in September fell to HK$647 million from HK$839 million in the year ago period due to rising operating costs.

MARKET SUMMARY > Euro hits 7-week low, Merkel comments weigh > Euro zone worries push yields to 7-week lows > Gold steadies, eyes second week of falls > Oil climbs on stock draws, France moots Iran import ban (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)