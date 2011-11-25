HONG KONG, Nov 25 Hong Kong shares are
seen weaker at Friday's opening, poised for their fourth
straight weekly loss in likely low turnover with risk aversion
staying high as European leaders failed to soothe fears of a
credit crunch.
Property-related and financial stocks, particularly Chinese
ones, which are seen as riskier assets and bore the brunt of the
volatility of the last few months, could again come into focus.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.4 percent at 17,935.1
points on Thursday, seen supported in the near term between
17,737-17,782, with the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of
its rise from the Oct. 4 low to Oct. 28 high, and lows on Oct.
12 and 20 forming the range.
Short selling stayed relatively high on Thursday despite
falling slightly for a third straight day, accounting for 9.4
percent of total turnover compared to 9.5 percent to the day
before.
The benchmark is down more than 3 percent on the week, and
has lost 9.7 percent in November to date after gaining almost 13
percent in October.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was
trading up 0.1 percent at 8,175.9 points, while the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 0.4
percent at 1,788.5 points at 0103 GMT.
HOT STOCKS
* Brazilian iron ore miner Vale
appointed its long-serving executive Tito Martins to the post of
chief financial officer (CFO) on Thursday, according to the
minutes of its board meeting.
* Alibaba.com, China's largest e-commerce firm,
posted an 11.9 percent rise in quarterly net profit, its slowest
growth in nearly two years, with the company raising concerns
due to a weak trade outlook stemming from debt woes in Europe
and the United States.
* Standard Chartered has lost its global
head of fixed-income, currency & commodities as departures
continue to rise in investment banking amid a worsening
financial market.
* China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
, China's top oil refiner, will delay the startup of
a new 160,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude oil unit at its Jinling
refinery until June next year, six months behind an earlier
timeline, a company official said.
* Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd, one of the
largest containerboard manufacturers in China, said its net
profit for the six months ended in September fell to HK$647
million from HK$839 million in the year ago period due to rising
operating costs.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)