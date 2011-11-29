HONG KONG, Nov 29 Hong Kong shares could open higher on Tuesday, with gains likely capped by investors' caution over the ability of European leaders to outline details about their plans to leverage a bailout fund for indebted countries in the region.

On Monday, the Hang Seng Index rose 2 percent to finish at 18,037.8 points, its best day in more than two weeks, as a bout of short-covering helped lift the benchmark out of oversold territory on technical analysis charts.

Short-selling interest on the Hong Kong bourse declined for the sixth-straight session on Monday, and at 7.5 percent of total turnover, was the lowest in almost 2 weeks.

In a note on Tuesday, Barclays said its banking analysis of asset quality risks in China, Hong Kong and Europe showed benign risks for HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered relative to local competitors in each of these markets.

They expect both banks' international reach and strong presence in Asia to be beneficial as European banks seek to deleverage, expecting both banks to expand their market share in corporate and investment banking.

Losses of more than 28 percent so far in 2011 have brought valuations for HSBC near all-time lows. It is currently trading at 7.3 times its 12-month forward earnings, 4.2 percent off its historic lows, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

HKT Trust and HKT Ltd makes its listing debut today, kickstarting a spate of initial public offerings (IPO) scheduled to debut in Hong Kong over the next month that is seen as a crucial barometer of investors' appetite in difficult market conditions.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading up 1.1 percent at 8,377.8 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.7 percent at 1,845.9 points at 0101 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd said on Tuesday it planned to raise 5 billion yuan ($783.20 million) in a rights issue, raising capital to strengthen its capital base.

* German patent firm IPCom on Monday asked HTC Corp to stop sales and distribution of all its smartphones in Germany, saying the Taiwanese firm faces fines if it does not comply.

* CNOOC Ltd closed its C$2.1 billion ($2.04 billion) acquisition of Opti Canada Ltd on Monday, giving China's top offshore oil company its second stake in a Canadian oil sands property.

* Cosmetics group L'Occitane International S.A., the first French company to list in Hong Kong, said on Monday its net profit in the fiscal first half ended in September fell 3 percent from the year-ago period.

* Property developers CapitaLand, CapitaMalls Asia said on Tuesday that together with Singbridge Holdings Pte Ltd, they have been awarded a site in Chongqing, China, for the price of S$1.28 billion ($985.30 million).

* Jewellery retailer Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd said its profit attributable to equity holders rose to HK$719.6 million for six months ended in September, from HK$319.8 million in a year ago period, thanks to increasing visitors numbers and appreciation of Chinese yuan which boosted spending. It said it would accelerate expansion of its China retail network. For statement click here

* Brazilian mining giant Vale slashed its capital spending budget for 2012 by 11 percent and pushed back its largest iron ore project by two years in the face of falling commodities prices and environmental delays.

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall Street ends 7-day slide, Fitch warns U.S. > Euro gains on Europe optimism but obstacles abound > Long yields dip on Europe hopes, US retail sales > Gold surges on euro hopes, biggest gain in 3 weeks > Oil rises on euro zone hopes, strong U.S. retail (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by XXX)