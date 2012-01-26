HONG KONG, Jan 26 Hong Kong shares were set to start the Year of the Dragon slightly higher on Thursday after a three-day Lunar New Year holiday, partly supported by the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates low longer than expected. The Fed said it was ready to offer the U.S. economy additional stimulus, announcing it would likely keep interest rates near zero until at least late 2014, while also adopting an explicit inflation target for the first time. Apple Inc's stellar quarterly earnings, posted on Tuesday, could offer support for shares of its suppliers, such as Foxconn International Holdings Ltd and AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. Financial markets in mainland China are shut for the week. On Friday, the Hang Seng Index rounded off a strong final fortnight of the Year of the Rabbit, closing up 0.8 percent at 20,110.4 points, ending above 20,000 for the first time since Oct. 28 last year. Short selling accounted for 8.7 percent of Friday's total turnover on the main board in Hong Kong, averaging about 8.4 percent last week. Chinese steel companies could come under pressure with weaker profits expected for the quarter ending in December and slowing demand casting a pall over the outlook for coming quarters. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was flat at 8,883.2 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was flat at 1,951.4 points at 0037 GMT. HOT STOCKS: * China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group) has signed a 20-year binding agreement with Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) to increase annual liquefied natural gas purchases from 4.3 million tonnes to 7.6 million tonnes, starting in 2016. * ZTE Corp , China's second-largest telecommunications equipment maker, has signed a royalty-bearing license deal for some Ericsson patents, the Swedish company said on Friday. * China, the world's largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.3 percent monthly increase in total number of mobile subscribers to 975.7 million in December, data from the country's three telecom operators showed. China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom could come into focus. * U.S energy giant ConocoPhillips and China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) said they reached a settlement with the Chinese government with regards to the oil spill at China's Bohai Bay and will pay about $160 million as compensation. * China's Comtec Solar said on Wednesday it would pay private equity firm TPG Capital 491 million yuan ($77 million) to repurchase its convertible bonds as the solar firm looks to reduce its debt levels. * C.P Pokphand Co Ltd is expected to account for the bulk of growth for its parent company, Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl, Charoen's president told reporters on Jan. 24. MARKET SUMMARY > Fed, Apple reignite buying on Wall Street > Dollar falls as Fed extends low-rate pledge > Treasuries rise after Fed vows low rates through 2014 > Gold surges 2.5 pct, above $1,700 after Fed > Oil up as Fed vows to extend low rate policy (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)