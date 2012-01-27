HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong shares could start slightly lower on Friday, with investors likely to take profits after five straight sessions of gains and a January rally that has so far seen the Hang Seng Index gain almost 11 percent. On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index rose 1.6 percent to close at 20,439.1 points, although turnover was at its lowest in five sessions. The China Enterprises Index rose 2.4 percent, and has gained almost 15 percent in January to date. Both the Hang Seng and the China Enterprises Index lost about 20 percent in 2011, among the worst performances in Asia. Short selling in Hong Kong declined for a second-straight session on Thursday, accounting for 7.8 percent of total turnover, the lowest since Jan. 16. Shorting interest has been particularly pronounced for Chinese banks despite their relative strength. Since Jan. 9, short selling interest in China Construction Bank (CCB) has stayed above 13 percent. Financial markets in mainland China will resume trading on Monday after a week-long Chinese New Year holiday. The Hang Seng Index's 200-day moving average is currently seen at 20,619, and could serve as resistance, with the next upside target seen at 20,975-21,017, the highs reached in September and August last year respectively. The 21,017 level is also the bottom of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was flat at 8,847.9 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,953.3 points at 0038 GMT. HOT STOCKS: * American International Group Inc Chairman Steve Miller said on Thursday the bailed-out insurance company may eventually want to buy a life insurer outside the United States, including possibly a larger stake in the spun-off Asian unit AIA Group Ltd, as confidence in its turnaround grows. * Sonia Rykiel, one of the last family-controlled French fashion houses, is in exclusive talks with privately held Fung Brands which could lead to the investment firm taking an 80 percent stake in the company to help it expand internationally. Fung Brands is a unit of Fung Capital, the investment arm of the families who control Hong Kong trading group Li & Fung . * Vale , the world's biggest producer of iron ore, won late on Thursday an environmental permit from the Brazilian government to develop an area in the Carajas mine that has high quality reserves of the mineral. MARKET SUMMARY: > January rally interrupted as buyers pull back > Euro flat vs dollar after hitting 5-week high > U.S. debt prices climb on Fed stance, Europe fears > Gold hits 6-1/2 week high as Fed news lifts markets > Brent crude ends higher on Fed rate view, Iran (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)