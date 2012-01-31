HONG KONG, Jan 31 Hong Kong shares could open higher on Tuesday, with benchmark indices poised for their best monthly performance since October last year, but gains are seen capped on the charts by renewed fears over Europe. Exporters such as Li & Fung could come under more pressure on flat U.S. consumer spending in December as households put the largest rise in income in nine months into savings, potentially signaling slower consumption in early 2012. On Monday, the Hang Seng Index snapped a six-session rally, closing down 1.7 percent at 20,160.4 points and giving up last week's gains. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong slid 2.6 percent. Both benchmark indices are poised for their best monthly gains in three months, currently up 9.4 and 12.2 percent in January respectively after finishing 2011 down about 20 percent each, among the worst performers in Asia. Near-term chart support for the Hang Seng Index is seen at about the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from Jan 9 troughs to the peak on Jan 27, at about 20,054 points. Resistance for the Hang Seng is seen at its 200-day moving average of 20,586.2. If this breached, the next upside target is at 20,975-21,017, the highs reached in September and August last year, respectively. Short selling increased for the first time in three sessions on Monday, accounting for 8.5 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong main board. Shorting interest in Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd hit 45 percent of its total turnover as it slumped 11.3 percent in more than three times its 30-day average volume. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 8,826.6 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 1,948.9 points at 0046 GMT. HOT STOCKS: * China Communications Construction Co Ltd, the country's largest builder of ports, said it aimed to raise up to 5 billion yuan ($789.76 million) in its Shanghai initial public offering, slashing the planned size of the offering by 75 percent. * Brazil's Vale , the world's largest iron ore miner, has secured a court injunction suspending the application of several billion reais in taxes that the government says the company owes, a market filing said on Monday. * Fosun International, China's top private conglomerate, said on Monday it expected 2011 profit at its Nanjing Iron & Steel subsidiary to fall more than 50 percent. Nanjing Iron & Steel's net profit for 2010 was around 919 million yuan ($145 million). * Apple Inc may add China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Mobile Ltd as iPhone distributors over the next year, Morgan Stanley said. * Metallurgical Corporation of China Limited (MCC) said on Monday it expects net profits for 2011 to fall 20 to 30 percent compared with 2010, in an announcement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. * Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco) said on Monday it estimates profits for 2011 will decrease over 50 percent from the year earlier, in an announcement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. * China's Angang Steel Company Limited on Monday estimated it would record a net loss of around 2.2 billion yuan ($347 million) for 2011 as an increase in the prices of raw materials and fuels exceeded the increase in the price of steel products. * Huaneng Power International, Inc , China's largest independent power producer, on Monday warned it expects its 2011 profit to fall more than 50 percent from a year ago, according to a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. * Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd estimated its 2011 net profit would fall over 50 percent from the prior year due to increases in fuel and raw materials prices and weaker demand for steel products. For statement click here * French cosmetics group L'Occitane International S.A. said net sales grew 16.4 percent year on year to 681.4 million euros for the nine months to December 31, while local currency growth was 17.5 percent. Overall same store sales growth was at 6.2 percent. China sales grew by 58 percent in local currency with 19.9 percent same store sales growth. For statement click here * Chinese construction equipment maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co estimated net profit for 2011 would increase from 55-75 percent from the prior year due to a substantial increase in sales. For statement click here MARKET SUMMARY: > Wall Street off lows, suggesting resilience > Euro surrenders 6-week high on Greek debt talks > Treasuries up on fear Greece woe may strike Portugal > Gold falls but technical outlook encouraging > Oil falls on euro zone worry, eyeing Iran (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)