HONG KONG, Feb 1 Hong Kong shares could start February flat or mildly weaker on Wednesday, with all eyes focused on China manufacturing data for January scheduled to be released shortly after markets open. Beijing is scheduled to report that China's factories made a sluggish start to 2012, with a Reuters poll suggesting the official purchasing managers' index (PMI) will come in at 49.5, below the 50 level demarcating expansion from contraction, after a slight upturn in December. A worse-than-expected reading could further fan fears of sagging global growth, weighing on growth-sensitive sectors, after U.S. home prices and business activity in the U.S. Midwest missed expectations and consumer confidence fell unexpectedly. On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 1.1 percent at 20,390.5 points, closing off its best January since 1996. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong gained 1.4 percent. Traders said long investors that had sustained the 10.6 percent January rally were largely absent from the market on Tuesday, suggesting a pull back from January highs in the near term. The Hang Seng Index has traded in a 440-point range in the last four sessions, with its 200-day moving average, currently seen at about 20,586, providing strong resistance. Near-term chart support for the Hang Seng Index is seen at about the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from Jan 9 troughs to the peak on Jan 27, at about 20,054 points. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down 0.1 percent at 8,798 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,956.5 points at 0043 GMT. STOCKS TO WATCH: * China banned a giant new class of ship from its ports on Tuesday, a move that checks efforts by mining giant Vale SA to cut the cost of shipping iron ore to its largest market and risks straining trade relations with Brazil. * Vale said its underground nickel mines in the Sudbury Basin in Canada temporarily stopped operations after an accident which caused a fatality last Sunday. For statement click here * Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd said it had received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission for the merger of GAC Changfeng Motor Co Ltd by Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd by way of an initial public offering. For statement click here * Hunan Nonferrous Metals Corp Ltd said its Shanghai-listed Zhuzhou Smelter Group Co Ltd expected a net loss of 590 million yuan for the year ended in December 2011 as costs for electricity and coal rose. For statement click here * Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd said it had entered into a contract to sell 7.72 million tonnes of thermal coal in Shandong province in 2012, a 14.2 percent decline compared to the previous year. The average base price including tax for the contract is 589.09 yuan per tonne, up 3.1 percent from 2011. For statement click here MARKET SUMMARY > Wall Street ends strong January on flat note > Euro surrenders gains; yen climbs to 3-month high > Bonds gain on month-end buys, fading Europe hopes > Gold posts biggest monthly gain since August > Brent edges up, but U.S. data curbs surge (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)