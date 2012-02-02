HONG KONG, Feb 2 Hong Kong shares are
poised to open higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains on
better than expected manufacturing data, with smaller Chinese
banks in focus after Beijing moved to lower reserve requirements
for that sector.
The move, part of measures announced late on Wednesday by
China's State Council, is designed to ease funding issues for
small businesses and is likely to strengthen mainland Chinese
markets, which could in turn support shares of mainland
companies listed in Hong Kong.
On Wednesday, the China Enterprises Index closed
down 0.4 percent. The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.3
percent at 20,333.37, staying within the 440-point range it has
traded in for the last five sessions after meeting resistance at
its 200-day moving average at about 20,547.8.
Short selling accounted for 9.2 percent of total turnover on
the Hong Kong main board. Despite strong gains earlier in the
week, short interest accounted for 31.6 percent of Tencent
Holdings' turnover on Wednesday, and has not dipped
below 11.4 percent since Jan 6.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up
0.8 percent at 8,882.1 points, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.8 percent at 1,993.6 points
at 0042 GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* Chinese property developers could come under pressure
after average home prices in 100 Chinese cities fell 0.18
percent in January from December, marking the fifth consecutive
monthly decline as Beijing continued its efforts to curb housing
prices, a private survey showed on Wednesday.
* Chinese solar stocks could come into focus after Beijing
lowered government subsidies for demand-side solar power
projects in 2012 from a year earlier as the construction costs
for solar power systems has declined, the Ministry of Finance
said on Wednesday.
* Gambling revenue in Macau, the world's largest gambling
destination, jumped 34.8 percent in January to 25 billion
patacas ($3.13 billion), government figures showed on Wednesday,
boosted by a record flow of Chinese visitors during the Lunar
New Year holiday.
* Sinopec Group, parent of top Asian refiner Sinopec Corp
, has begun operating a 20 million-barrel
crude oil reserve base in northern China, the official Xinhua
news agency said on Wednesday.
* Esprit Holdings Ltd is in the process of closing
its stores in North America and may eventually close all its
outlets there if the Europe-focused fashion group fails to find
a partner to take care of the business.
* A unit of the Swire group of companies, a Hong Kong
conglomerate with interests ranging from properties to airlines
including Hang Seng Index component Swire Pacific, is
among bidders for electronics and furniture retailer Courts Asia
Ltd, two sources close to the matter said, an asset that could
fetch close to $400 million.
* Brazil's Vale, the world's largest iron ore
miner, said on Wednesday its schedule for the delivery of 29 new
very large ore carriers under construction has not changed since
the ban of the vessels in Chinese ports.
* Aluminium prices are expected to rise up to 10 percent
from current values by the end of the second quarter, as output
cuts take effect, a senior executive at Rusal, the
world's largest producer of the metal, said on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)