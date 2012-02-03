HONG KONG, Feb 3 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Friday, as investors await fresh U.S. employment data later in the day that could provide fresh clues on the state of the world's largest economy. Losses on the Hang Seng Index on Friday are seen limited by its 200-day moving average, about 20,547.7. The benchmark is still poised for its fifth-straight weekly gain, currently up 1.7 percent. On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index gained 2 percent to finish at 20,739.5 points, breaching above at its 200-day moving average, which has provided stiff resistance in the last four sessions. The next upside target on the charts is seen at 20,975-21,017, the highs reached in September and August, respectively. In addition, 21,017 is the bottom of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5. Short selling on Thursday hit its highest since January 9, accounting for 9.8 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong main board. Chow Tai Fook saw short interest amounting to 36 percent of its total turnover on the first day shorting was allowed on the stock. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,859.9 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 1,975.8 points at 0037 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, the largest mainland property developer by market value, on Thursday forecast an 8 percent decline in its sales this year, which its top executive said will be "challenging" for developers. * PetroChina Co Ltd has signed an agreement to buy a 20 percent stake in a shale gas project in Canada from Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the latest in a series of overseas acquisitions by Chinese state energy giants. * China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), China's biggest offshore energy firm, is spending $300 million for a majority stake in a new joint venture with Spain's solar company Isofoton SA, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters. * Total fuel oil inflows into East Asia for February are at an all-time high of more than 7 million tonnes, boosted mainly by Western arbitrage volumes standing at their highest in more than seven years, and drawn to meet strong demand, traders said on Thursday. * Commodities trader Glencore is in talks to buy mining group Xstrata in an all-share transaction that could create a combined group worth more than 50 billion pounds ($79 billion), shaking up the industry with its biggest deal to date. * AIA Group Ltd is expected to name Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley as advisers for a possible bid for ING's Asian insurance operations, sources said on Thursday, a deal that could be worth more than $6 billion. * Property deals in Hong Kong, one of the world's most pricey real estate markets, fell to their lowest level since the aftermath of the 2008 Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, according to government data released on Thursday. * A government spokesman said retail sales remained robust in Hong Kong in December, showing notable year-on-year increases across a wide range of retail outlets, rising 23.4 percent year-on-year. * Chinese gold and copper miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd reported on Friday an estimated 5.8 billion yuan ($919.58 million) profit for 2011, up 20 percent from the prior year. * Hutchison 3G, a unit of conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa , has signed an agreement to buy a 100 percent stake in Orange Austria from France Telecom and a private equity firm for 1.3 billion euros in enterprise value, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. * China's ban on large ships is limited to Vale's giant iron ore vessels, shipping sources said on Thursday, clearing up confusion in the maritime community as to whether new government regulations could cover other smaller ships. * Wynn Macau posted a 14.9 percent increase in fourth quarter net profit year on year. MARKET SUMMARY: > Wall St holds steady as payrolls set to test rally > Dollar edges up vs euro before U.S. jobs report > Treasuries little changed on jobs hope, Europe concerns > Gold rises to two-month high,, awaits U.S. payrolls > Brent up, U.S. crude down, premium near 3-month high (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)