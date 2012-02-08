HONG KONG Feb 8 Hong Kong shares could start higher on Wednesday, with Chinese banking, property and energy stocks in focus after a slew of measures announced by Beijing, but gains could be limited by investors following chart signals.

Trading volumes will likely be muted as Greek debt restructuring talks stretch on and ahead of fresh China January data for inflation and trade on Thursday and Friday.

On Tuesday, the China Enterprises Index closed down 0.6 percent at 11,499.8 points, while the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.1 percent at 20,699.2 points.

The Hang Seng Index had opened higher on Tuesday, but retreated from intraday gains with losses limited at around 20,564, a level that has supported the benchmark for the last three sessions.

It is seen capped on the upside by its 250-day moving average, currently at 21,043.2 as investors watch the outcome of Greek debt-restructuring talks. If there's a positive ending, the HSI could break above 21,017, the bottom of a 708-point gap that opened between Aug. 4 and 5.

Its 200-day moving average is seen as offering support, currently at 20,477.4 points.

Overall turnover in Hong Kong was the lowest in seven sessions, of which short selling accounted for 7.65 percent, the lowest since Jan. 16.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up 0.5 percent at 8,962.6 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 1,989.7 points at 0040 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Chinese banks extended about 800 billion yuan ($126.9 billion) in new loans in January, including 320 billion yuan from China's "Big Four" state lenders, the official China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.

* China will raise the ceiling for retail prices of gasoline and diesel by 3 to 4 percent from Wednesday, the first hike in 10 months and a move that lifts prices to record highs and can help refineries improve margins.

* Banks must provide loans to first-home buyers, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on Tuesday, the first clear call to support mortgage lending since starting a policy tightening cycle to calm the property market two years ago.

* At least two of the top 10 shareholders in miner Xstrata plan to vote against a takeover by commodities trader Glencore , threatening the creation of a powerhouse spanning mining, agriculture and trading.

* KFC parent Yum Brands Inc plans to raise prices in China in 2012 to help offset higher food and labor costs and boost profitability in its most important market, Chief Financial Officer Rick Carucci said on Tuesday.

* Three cornerstone investors, including China Investment Corp, China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group) -- parent of listed China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) -- and EIG Global Energy Partners, pledged $350 million toward Canadian oil explorer Sunshine Oilsands Ltd's Hong Kong initial public offering, a source with direct knowledge of the IPO plan told Reuters on Tuesday.

* China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd said its power generation for January on consolidated basis amounted to 2.02 million MWh, a decrease of 14.85 percent from a year ago period. For statement click here

* Minmetals Resources Ltd said zinc production at Century exceeded revised 2011 guidance following strong operating performance in the fourth quarter. A monthly production record of 54,264 tonnes of zinc metal was achieved in December. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY: > Wall St edges up in quiet day; Disney down late > Euro scales 8-week peak vs dlr on Greece deal optimism > Bonds fall on supply, news Greek deal near > Gold rises nearly 2 pct on Greece bailout optimism > Oil up on volatile spread trade, weak dollar (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by XXX)