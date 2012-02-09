HONG KONG, Feb 8 Hong Kong shares could start lower on Thursday, as benchmark indices retreat from chart resistance levels ahead of the release of China's January inflation data. Beijing is expected to post January inflation data shortly after markets open on Thursday, with consumer price inflation possibly holding at 4.1 percent, unchanged from December, a Reuters poll of 23 economists showed. Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's No.2 PC maker, posted a 54 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, beating expectations, though growth slowed for a third straight quarter on weak global PC demand and a shortage of components. Melco Crown Entertainment is also scheduled to post fourth-quarter and 2011 full-year earnings on Thursday. On Wednesday, a series of Beijing policy moves drove the Hang Seng Index up 1.5 percent to 21,018.5, a tad above the bottom of a 708-point gap that opened between Aug. 4 and 5 at 21,017.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 1.8 percent, with property developers, oil producers and other resources-related stocks, seen more growth-sensitive, leading gains. On the Hang Seng Index, support is seen at about 20,564, which limited losses in the four sessions prior to Wednesday. Short selling accounted for 7.9 percent of total turnover on Wednesday, which jumped to its highest since Jan. 19. Shorting interest in some Chinese developers stayed elevated despite strong gains, suggesting some investors remained ambivalent. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 8,981.3 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 1,991 points at 0035 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * SMIC said Q4 revenue was down by 5.6 percent to $289.6 million from $306.9 million in Q3 2011, and was down by 29.1 percent compared with Q4 2010. It said Q1 2012 revenue was expected to increase between 7 percent to 9 percent. * SOHO China, a real estate developer that concentrates on projects in Beijing and Shanghai, said on Wednesday it had set its sales target for 2012 at 23 billion yuan ($3.65 billion). * France's AXA and U.S. insurer ACE are the final two suitors in the hunt to buy HSBC's $1 billion general insurance business, people familiar with the matter said. * Kaisa Group, a mainland developer, said in a filing with the HKEx that it had named Jin Zhigang as CEO, with Chen Gengxian stepping down as co-chief operating officer to become vice chairman, and Huang Chuanqi resigning as president to become a "senior consultant" to the company. Huang has resigned "to devote more time to his personal endeavours." For statement click here * Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Ltd said it expected to record an increase in net profit for six months ended in December 2011, thanks to a significant increase in revenue generated from marine bunker supply and sales of petroleum products. For statement click here * Huaneng Power International Inc said the National Development and Reform Commission has approved its 60 percent-owned Shantou Port Haimen Terminal Zone Huaneng Coal Transit Base Project, which involves constructing berths with a planned annual throughput capacity of 22.7 million tons with total investment amounting to 2.442 billion yuan. For statement click here MARKET SUMMARY: > Wall St ends flat; Cisco gains after the bell > Euro edges lower as Greek talks transfix > Bonds slightly lower in late trade > Gold down nearly 1 pct on technicals, euro jitters > Brent ends at 6-month high on Greek hopes (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by XXX)