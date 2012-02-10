HONG KONG, Feb 10 Hong Kong shares are expected to open lower on Friday ahead of China January trade data that is scheduled to be released after markets open. China's exports may have expanded 4.8 percent in January from a year earlier while imports may have inched up only 0.5 percent, yielding a trade surplus of $10.4 billion, according to the median forecasts from a Reuters poll of 19 analysts. This follows annual inflation in January that rose to 4.5 percent, higher than the 4.1 percent expectation of analysts polled by Reuters and dousing hopes of a near-term cut in bank reserve requirements. On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index finished virtually flat, down 0.04 percent at 21,010 points after briefly testing its 250-day moving average, a level it has not finished above since July 7 and is currently at about 21,023. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings fell 0.3 percent. Short selling declined on Thursday from the day before, accounting for 7.2 percent of total turnover, the lowest percentage since Jan. 16. Turnover on the Hong Kong bourse was at its highest since Dec. 1. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down 0.1 percent at 8,990 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 2,005.9 points at 0048 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group plans to take its Hong Kong-listed unit, Alibaba.com, private, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. * Macau casino Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd , partly owned by Australian billionaire James Packer and Hong Kong businessman Lawrence Ho, posted a 560 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profits to $107.5 million on Thursday. * Private equity firm Longreach Group is exploring the sale of its $440 million majority stake in Taiwanese lender En Tie Commercial Bank Ltd, as it seeks to cash out of the 2007 investment, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. * Bank of Communications , China's fifth-largest bank by assets, plans to raise 50 billion yuan ($7.9 billion) through a private share placement to meet stricter bank capital requirements, IFR reported on Thursday. * Home builder Kerry Properties on Thursday said it had won the tender for a residential project in Hong Kong for HK$2.7 billion ($348 million), at a price slightly higher than the market expected. * Husky Energy Inc's fourth-quarter profit nearly tripled as production and oil prices rose, the company said on Thursday, but the results lagged estimates due to higher-than-expected exploration expenses and taxes. Husky, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, said net income jumped to C$408 million ($410 million), or 42 Canadian cents a share, from C$139 million, or 16 Canadian cents, a year earlier. * Brazilian miner Vale agreed to rent potassium assets and mining rights from state-controlled oil company Petrobras for a 30-year period, according to a securities filing on Thursday. * Weaker insurance sales and a big writedown at its U.S. operation dropped Manulife Financial to a loss, and rival Great-West Lifeco posted a sharp jump in profit as Canadian insurers began reporting quarterly financial results on Thursday. * Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd said it would buy 42 percent shareholding in finance company Magang Group Finance Co Ltd from Magang (Group) Holding Co Ltd for 429.3 million yuan. For statement click here * Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd said the early arrival of Lunar New Year this year has resulted in its China TV business unit recording a 24 percent year-on-year decline in sales volume of Flat Panel TV in January 2012. For statement click here MARKET SUMMARY: > Greek deal enough for modest gains on Wall Street > Euro hits 2-mth high vs dollar; Greece deal allays fear > Treasuries fall as Greek deal damps demand for safety > Gold down as technical selling offset Greek hopes > Brent rises 8th day on Greek bailout deal (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Ken Wills)