HONG KONG, Feb 16 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Thursday, with investors likely to take some profits after a three-day rally and a lack of progress on a bailout for Greece. Also weighing on sentiment, the Chinese central bank said late on Wednesday that the world's second-largest economy still needs to prevent a rebound in consumer price inflation even as growth slows, suggesting further policy easing will be gradual. On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed above its 250-day moving average, seen at about 21,000, for the first time since July, rising 2.1 percent to 21,365.2. The China Enterprises Index gained 2.4 percent. Its 250-day moving average is currently seen as offering support for the Hang Seng Index, while its next upside target is seen at about 21,725, the top end of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5. Overall short selling interest in Hong Kong on Wednesday sunk to its lowest since Jan. 16, accounting for 7.7 percent of total turnover that was at its second-highest since Dec. 1. But shorting interest stayed high for Hong Kong developers despite their strong gains. Sun Hung Kai Properties gained 4.3 percent in more than three times its 30-day average volume, but shorting accounted for 17 percent of turnover. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 9,278 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.9 percent at 2,007.6 points at 0047 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Tencent Holdings could come under some pressure after Nasdaq-listed Chinese internet peer Renren Inc, fell after it forecasted wider operating losses for the fourth quarter. * Vale SA, the world's second-largest mining company, said on Wednesday that fourth-quarter net income was $4.67 billion, in line with the average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters. * American International Group Inc may raise its stake in Asian insurer AIA Group someday and is open to offers for its airplane leasing business ILFC, but will bide its time on all these things, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Wednesday. * Minmetals Resources Ltd confirmed that it does not intend to extend its offer for Anvil Mining Limited beyond current expiry on 16 feb 2012. * Proview Technology, a unit of troubled Hong Kong-listed Proview International Holdings and the Chinese company embroiled in a legal battle with Apple Inc over the iPad name, said that customs authorities had told it that the sheer size of the market and the popularity of iPads would make it difficult to impose a ban. * Alibaba Group, which is 40 percent owned by Yahoo Inc , has petitioned the United States Trade Representative (USTR) office over the inclusion of Taobao, its consumer e-commerce platform, on the USTR's notorious markets for piracy list, an Alibaba Group spokesman said on Wednesday. * Cement maker and distributor TCC International Holdings Ltd said it expectd its profit for 2011 to increase over 100 percent from a year ago period due to increase in production capacity, sales volume and selling price. For statement click here MARKET SUMMARY: > Apple falls, drags Wall Street lower > Euro slips on possible delay on Greek bailout > Bonds steady as investors watch Greece developments > Gold up on China, inflation concerns; Greece eyed > Brent ends at 8-month high on supply risks (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)