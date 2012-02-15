HONG KONG, Feb 15 Hong Kong shares could open slightly higher on Wednesday, with gains spurred by an expected commitment by Greek leaders to the country's international lenders that would avoid a messy default. Exporter stocks could come in focus after weaker-than-expected gains in U.S. January retail sales, which was due in part to discounting in auto sales, but a rebound in an underlying measure of sales pointed to an improving economy. The Hang Seng Index rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday to 20,917.8, just shy of 21,000 or the benchmark's current 250-day moving average. The China Enterprises Index slipped 0.5 percent. Short selling accounted for 8.7 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong bourse on Tuesday, slightly lower than Monday, but higher than last week's 7.6 percent average. Some Hong Kong developers saw exceptional shorting interest despite some of the bigger percentage gains on Tuesday. Henderson Land jumped 6 percent, but saw short selling account for 27 percent of its turnover. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up 0.9 percent at 9,130.9 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.6 percent at 2,015.4 points at 0040 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Talks between Yahoo Inc and China's Alibaba over the U.S. Internet giant's Asian assets have hit an impasse, throwing their plans for a $17 billion tax-free asset swap into question, according to sources briefed on the situation. * Wynn Resorts Chief Executive Officer Steve Wynn played down a U.S. regulatory inquiry into a company donation at the heart of a bitter legal battle embroiling his $15 billion casino empire, hitting back at his largest shareholder and accuser in a memo to employees. Wynn Resorts is the parent of Wynn Macau. * Brazilian food processor BRF-Brasil Foods SA said on Tuesday that it aims to make China its top revenue contributor as it teams up with local partners to expand food distribution in one of the world's fastest growing markets. Brasil Foods signed a joint venture agreement with Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd to expand distribution of chilled poultry, pork and beef products in China. * ZTE Corp , China's second-largest telecom equipment maker, said on Tuesday it has resolved a patent dispute with Swedish rival Ericsson. * The trading arm of Aluminum Corp of China expects China's production of primary aluminium to rise 10.5 percent this year as capacity grows, even as weak aluminium prices spurred some smelters to delay the start-up of new capacity in January. Chinalco is the country's top aluminium producer through its listed Chalco . * Chinese aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation, a subsidiary of Bank of China Ltd , said on Tuesday that it has ordered 20 C919 aircraft from China's state-owned plane maker, a deal it says will help the country's first home-grown large passenger jet gain access to new markets. * Citic Resources Holdings Ltd said it expected an increase in net profit for 2011 due to gains from sales of interest in Macarthur Coal Ltd and in the Codrilla project, and higher energy and commodity prices. For statement click here * China Coal Energy Co Ltd said its commercial coal production rose 7.5 percent in Janaury, coke production volume up 13.3 percent, and coal sales volume increased 13.8 percent. For statement click here MARKET SUMMARY: > U.S. shares finish flat in late rally on Greece > Yen slips against dollar, euro after BOJ easing > Treasuries gain as retail sales disappoint > Gold falls on credit downgrade fears, track euro > Brent edges up nearing expiry, eyeing Iran, Europe (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Sugita Katyal)