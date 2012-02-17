HONG KONG, Feb 17 Hong Kong shares could start higher on Friday, lifted by strong gains on Wall Street on better-than-expected U.S. economic data and optimism of a Greek deal next week, with the Hang Seng Index poised for its seventh straight weekly gain. U.S. labour, manufacturing and housing data released on Thursday suggested sustained momentum in those key economic sectors and hinted the recovery continues at a steady pace. On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.4 percent to end at 21,277.3 but closed above its 250-day moving average for a second straight day, which it had not done for about six months. The China Enterprises Index lost 0.9 percent. Those benchmarks are up 2.4 and 1.5 percent respectively on the week. The next upside target for the Hang Seng Index is seen at about 21,725, the top end of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5. Short-selling interest in Hong Kong on Thursday accounted for nearly 8 percent of total turnover, up from Wednesday's 7 percent. Despite bucking broader market weakness with a 2.9 percent gain on Thursday, Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings saw short selling account for more than 36 percent of its total turnover. Tencent could be lifted on Friday after China's top search engine, Baidu Inc, beat Wall Street's earnings estimates as its revenue grew more than 80 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up 1.7 percent at 9,390.6 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.4 percent at 2,025.3 points at 0042 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH * Vale , the world's largest iron ore producer, said on Thursday it is selling 80 percent of its ore using spot prices, nearly completing a historic shift to market-based pricing for the principal raw material used in steel. * China Communications Construction, the country's largest builder of ports, raised 5 billion yuan ($794 million) in its downsized Shanghai initial public offering, after setting the price at the top of the indicative range. * Commodities trader Glencore detailed the stakes held by some of its top executives on Thursday, with its head of aluminium emerging as one of the largest individual shareholders with a stake worth just over $1 billion at current prices. * United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd said it expected its 2011 profit to decrease materially due to the restricted use of antibiotic medicines and the government's price reduction policy on finished products, and an increase in finance costs as bank borrowing rates rose in the second half of 2011. For a statement click here * Maoye International Holdings Ltd said it had won a bid for a piece of land covering a total site area of about 13,452.5 square metres for a department store project in China's Nanjing city for 650 million yuan. For statement click here * Coach Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.225 per common share. For a statement click here * Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said its 2011 profit increased 7.6 percent year-on-year to 287.5 million yuan, while income from operations jumped 21.3 percent to 5.44 billion yuan. It said keener competition and strengthening of price control on pharmaceutical products would pose challenges to future growth. For a statement click here MARKET SUMMARY > Best day in two weeks lifts S&P to 9-month high > Euro zone debt deal hopes push euro higher > Treasuries drop as economy, Europe ease safety bid > Gold flat as Greek deal optimism erases losses > Brent tops $120 on Iran, North Sea, Greece (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)