HONG KONG, Feb 21 Hong Kong shares could open flat to slightly higher on Tuesday, but gains are seen capped by chart resistance ahead of any Greek bailout deal. On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at 21,424.8 after opening above 21,725.7, the top of a chart gap at that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5, which will serve as near-term resistance. Weakness in energy counters outweighed a muted response to China's second cut in bank reserve requirements in more than two months, with investors taking profit on the year's outperformers after markets opened above chart resistance levels. Short selling accounted for 7.1 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong main board on Monday, which increased for a second-straight session. But turnover of HK$69.9 billion on Monday was about 27 percent less than on Dec. 1 last year, the day after Beijing cut bank reserve requirements for the first time in almost three years. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was flat at 9,486.7 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 2,027.5 points at 0041 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * China Telecom Corp Ltd, the smallest of the country's three carriers, said on Tuesday that it had signed an agreement with Apple Inc to sell iPhones in China, the world's largest mobile phone market. * Mobile subscribers at China Telecom increased to 129.25 million, including 38.7 million for 3G subscribers. * China Mobile Ltd, the country's largest mobile carrier, said its mobile subscribers in January increased to 655.44 million, including 53.94 million 3G subscribers. * China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd, the No.2 carrier, said mobile subscribers rose to 202.89 million, including 43.07 million 3G subscribers. * The global zinc market could shift into a supply deficit as early as 2016 as impending closures at a number of larger mines tighten an already constrained concentrate market, China's Minmetals Resources Ltd CEO said in an interview on Monday. * Bank of China International (BOCI), the investment banking subsidiary of the Bank of China Ltd , is on track to become the first Chinese member of the London Metal Exchange - giving the bourse a boost while it is considering possible takeover bids - following authorisation by the British financial regulator. * Iran's oil ministry, National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC) will sell 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil to China's state oil trader Zhuhai Zhenrong in 2012, the same volume as last year, but volumes sold to Unipec, the trading arm of China's top refiner Sinopec Corp, will be reduced. * Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group is set to sign a $3 billion loan on Monday that it plans to use to take private its Hong Kong-listed unit, Alibaba.com, Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point reported. Alibaba Group, 40 percent-owned by Yahoo Inc, is looking to take Alibaba.com private in a bid to strengthen founder Jack Ma's control of his e-commerce empire. * China's ZTE Corp said on Monday that it has signed $5 billion worth of deals with U.S. chip firms Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Corp days after larger rival Huawei Technologies Ltd agreed to deals of $6 billion that included the same companies. * Wynn Resorts Ltd, parent of Wynn Macau Ltd , Chief Executive Steve Wynn upped the ante in his fight against former business partner Kazuo Okada, accusing the Japanese gaming mogul of improper payments to foreign gaming regulators and forcibly buying back Okada's 20 percent stake in the casino company at a deep discount. * China Nickel Resources Holdings Co Ltd said its unit Zhengzhou Yongtong Special Steel Co Ltd had agreed to transfer its 51 percent equity interest in Luoyang Yong'an Special Steel Co Ltd to Luoyang Anhui Trading Services Centre for 1 billion yuan as it relocates its production facilities. Luoyang State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission will transfer its 49 percent equity interest for 950 million yuan. For statement click here MARKET SUMMARY: > Europe shares hit 7-month high as Greek bailout nears > Euro up with Greek deal expected but sentiment fragile > Gold climbs with euro on hopes for Greek deal > Oil rises to 8-month high on Iran, China moves (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)