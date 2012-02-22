HONG KONG Feb 22 Hong Kong shares could start lower on Wednesday, with the Hang Seng Index retreating further from chart resistance ahead of a preliminary survey of factory activity in China scheduled to be released after market opens.

The HSBC China flash purchasing managers' index for February, the earliest indicator of factory activity in the mainland, will give investors fresh clues on the extent of the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

MGM China Holdings Ltd and Hengxin Technology Ltd are among several companies posting final earnings results on Wednesday and could come under focus.

On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.3 percent at 21,478.72 and faces resistance at 21,725.7, the top end of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5 last year, which it briefly tested on Monday.

The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent.

Strength in financials helped the indexes bounce off the day's lows on Tuesday after euro zone finance ministers sealed a second bailout for Greece that will resolve its immediate financing needs.

Short-selling accounted for 6.96 percent of total turnover on Tuesday, the lowest since Jan. 16. Turnover in Hong Kong declined for the first time in three sessions, totalling about HK$64.4 billion.

Short interest was particularly pronounced for China Construction Bank Corp, despite eking out a 0.6 percent gain, accounting for 23.4 percent of its turnover, the most among the "Big Four" Chinese banks.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down 0.1 percent at 9,458 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 2,018.8 points at 0041 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Jack Ma's Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group has offered about $2.5 billion to take Hong Kong-listed Alibaba.com unit private, stressing the move was unrelated to any possible deal to buy back shares owned by Yahoo Inc. Alibaba Group is offering investors HK$13.50 per share, a 46 percent premium over the last close. Alibaba.com posted its first profit decline in more than two years in the fourth quarter of 2011 as a weak global economy hit the number of paying members for its services.

* A firm run by John Paulson was sued on Tuesday by a prominent Miami investor who claimed that the billionaire's hedge funds failed to conduct proper due diligence on Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp, parent of Greenheart Group Ltd, before buying shares, costing investors more than $460 million.

* Wynn Resorts Ltd, parent of Wynn Macau Ltd , plans to give evidence to the U.S. authorities that it claims shows that board member Kazuo Okada bribed foreign gaming regulators and may have violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, board member Robert Miller told analysts on Tuesday.

* HSBC Holdings Plc is to issue shares to pay the cash element of bonuses for its Britain-based bankers in response to regulatory pressure to preserve capital, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Fung Brands, an investment company backed by Hong Kong billionaires Victor and William Fung, is acquiring 80 percent of Parisian fashion brand Sonia Rykiel, with the founding family retaining a 20 percent stake. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Fung family is behind the Li & Fung Ltd trading house and is parent of Hong Kong-based luxury menswear distributor Trinity Ltd.

* Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor Co Ltd opened its first European factory on Tuesday as part of a strategy to lift sales in the region.

* China's Unipec, trading arm of top Asian refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec), will buy 10 to 20 percent less crude from Iran under an annual contract for 2012 than in 2011, a Chinese industry executive with direct knowledge said on Tuesday.

* A casino operator run by Australian billionaire James Packer and the son of Macau gambling tycoon Stanley Ho has expressed interest in investing in a $1 billion Manila casino project, the Philippine gambling regulator said on Tuesday. Hong Kong-listed Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd was also interested in a project in the more than 100-hectare Entertainment City near Manila Bay, construction of which is to begin late next year.

* Global steel production dropped in January, and output in top producer China fell 13 percent, data from a producers' body showed on Tuesday, as industrial demand remains weak and economic prospects are uncertain.

* Sinopec Kantons Holdings Ltd said it plans to issue 1.037 billion rights shares in the proportion of one rights share for every existing share held at HK$3.37 each, raising up to HK$3.5 billion to fund acquisition and for development of crude oil terminals and oil storage facilities projects. For statement click here

* Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd said Chairman Kennedy Wong, and Executive Directors Chui Chuen Shun and Herbert Hui have been requested by ICAC to assist them in their investigations, which do not relate to the current operations of the company. It said the investigations would have no material adverse impact on the current and future managerial, operational and financial position of the company. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St loses steam after Dow hits 13,000 > Euro ends flat vs dollar as Greek realities weigh > Prices fall on Greek bailout deal, new supply > Gold rises over 1 pct on Greek deal uncertainty > Oil rises to 9-mth high on Greece rescue, Iran cuts (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)