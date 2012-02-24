HONG KONG Feb 24 Hong Kong shares could open slightly higher on Friday, with exporters likely to see some support from solid U.S. data that could help the Hang Seng Index edge out an eighth straight weekly gain.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index is down 0.5 percent on the week, while the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong is flat.

On Thursday, the China Enterprises Index slipped 0.9 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index fell 0.8 percent to end at 21,381, down for the first time in three days, dragged by weakness in financials.

The Hang Seng is supported on the downside at its low on Monday at about 21,478. Its next immediate upside target is 21,725.7, the top end of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5 last year, which it briefly tested on Monday.

Even if it scales above this level, it is faced with another gap between 22,041 and 21,725, the low of Aug. 2 and the high of Aug. 3, when the benchmark was on its way to a 20 percent loss in 2011.

Short selling interest accounted for 7.3 percent of total turnover in Hong Kong on Thursday, its lowest in seven sessions.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at 9,605.8 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 2,011.5 points at 0059 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* AIA Group Ltd, Asia's No.3 insurer, reported a 40 percent rise in value of new business (VONB) in the year ended Nov. 30, 2011, helped by strong growth in Singapore, China and Malaysia.

* HSBC on Thursday said it will pull out of the retail banking business in Japan, including the HSBC Premier service meant for clients who hold more than 10 million yen ($124,500) in financial assets.

* Esprit Holdings Ltd, the struggling Asian retailer focused on crisis-hit Europe, said plans to restore long-term profitability were on track, sending its shares up 25 percent to a five-month peak. Its first-half net profit fell 74 percent, a smaller drop than analysts had expected.

* China Minsheng Banking Corp has received approval from the country's securities regulator for an issue of up to 1.65 billion new Hong Kong-listed shares, which is aimed at helping it boost its capital adequacy ratio.

* The London Metal Exchange's (LME) board was meeting on Thursday to examine non-binding bids for the world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals, facing a possibility that the offers may be lower because bourse users oppose its plans for higher fees. Bidders include CME Group, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), NYSE Euronext and the InterContinental Exchange (ICE), sources and media reports have said.

* China National Building Material Co Ltd, a major Chinese cement producer, said on Thursday that it expects annual net profit for 2011 to double on an increased selling product prices and higher output in its cement segment.

* Hopewell Holdings, an investment holding, property investment and development company, said its net profit for six months to December fell 1.3 percent to HK$1.82 billion.

* Department store operator Maoye International Holdings Ltd said its net profit increased 11.1 percent year on year to 640.3 million yuan with total sales surging 43.5 percent to 10.4 billion yuan. It said the retail industry would continue to grow rapidly supported by government policies and the increase in consumption. For statement click here

* Huaneng Renewables Corporation Ltd estimated a substantial increase in net profit for 2011 as compared to 2010 but said it could be slightly lower than earlier estimated due to foreign exchange losses. For statement click here

* Lijun International Pharmaceutical (Holding) Co Ltd said it expected to record a net loss for 2011 due to a possible impairment loss on goodwill in respect of its intravenous infusion solution business. For statement click here

* China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd said it expected its unaudited consolidated revenue for 2011 to fall 36 percent year-on-year as it cut back sales to distributors in China to deal with inventory issues. The margin of profit attributable to shareholders of the company is expected to decline to 3-5 percent from 34.4 percent in 2010. For statement click here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)