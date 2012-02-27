HONG KONG, Feb 27 Hong Kong shares are seen slightly lower on Monday on growth concerns as oil prices escalate ahead of a busy week of earnings and data that could offer fresh clues on the state of the slowdown in the Chinese economy. Beijing is scheduled to post its official purchasing managers index (PMI) on March 1. The HSBC flash PMI, the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, rose to a four-month-high at 49.7 in February from 48.8 in January. The PMI has been below 50, which demarcates expansion from contraction, for most of the last eight months. In a sign of things to come, growth in electricity consumption in China, seen by analysts as a proxy for economic activity, may slow by nearly half this quarter from the same period a year ago, the official China Securities Journal reported on Saturday, citing the head of China Electricity. CLP Holdings Ltd, Hang Seng Bank Ltd and Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd will come into focus as some of the more prominent companies posting results on Monday. On Friday, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.1 percent to 21,406.9, largely on the strength of a 3.3 percent gain in insurance giant AIA Group Ltd after its solid results. It closed down 0.4 percent last week, snapping a seven-week winning streak. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings declined 0.2 percent on Friday and slipped 0.2 percent last week. Short-selling accounted for 7.2 percent of total turnover on Friday. It also averaged 7.2 percent last week, declining from the 8 percent the week before. Short interest in AIA accounted for 11.9 percent of total turnover on Friday, representing a third straight decline after hitting a high of 26.4 percent last Tuesday. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up 0.5 percent at 9,691.4 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.3 percent at 1,994.3 points at 0044 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH * Prudential , Britain's biggest insurer, is considering moving its headquarters from London to escape tough new capital rules for European insurers, the company said in a statement on Sunday. The company did not specify where it would move but there has been long-running speculation that Prudential could shift its headquarters to Hong Kong in recognition of Asia's large and growing contribution to its growth. * Spain's Telefonica is still "extremely happy" with its 9.57 percent holding in China Unicom, Chairman Cesar Alierta said on Friday, a stake which some market watchers have speculated could be sold in the group's effort to reduce debt. The stake is worth around 3 billion euros ($4 billion). * Hong Kong-based Shangri-La Asia said on Friday the cost of building two new luxury hotels in Sri Lanka has risen 10 percent to $550 million. * Chinese company TPV Technology Ltd gained EU approval on Friday to acquire Dutch group Philips Electronics' loss-making television business to boost its market share. * China's Sinopec Corp found oil in shale rocks in the central Henan basin, the site of pioneering explorations for the unconventional fuel, an industry paper reported. * Casino mogul Steve Wynn ousted his former friend and partner Kazuo Okada from the board of his Wynn Macau unit on Friday, in the latest twist to a gripping legal joust that shines a light into gaming industry governance. * Proview Electronics, a unit of Proview International Holdings Ltd trying to stop Apple Inc from using the iPad name in China, has a plausible claim over the unusual methods Apple used to conceal its identity when attempting to acquire Proview's trademarks, according to several legal experts. * Calgary-based oil explorer Sunshine Oilsands Ltd has priced its $579 million Hong Kong IPO at the bottom of an indicative range, in the latest sign that investors are not ready to buy into the mountain of new listings piling up in the Asian financial hub. * Chinese construction equipment maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co said on Firday that it will invest 2.1 billion yuan ($333 million) to advance development of its environmental and sanitation machinery business. * Fosun International Ltd said it won a bid for land use rights for a piece of land for residential, commercial and office purposes in Shanghai's Putuo district for 1.7 billion yuan. For statement click here * AviChina Industry & Technology Co Ltd said it would sell 342 million H shares at HK$3.55 each in a share placement, raising HK$1.18 billion to fund acquisitions and for general corporate purposes. For statement click here MARKET SUMMARY > S&P 500 posts highest close in nearly four years > Yen tumbles further, euro holds firm > Treasuries rise on Europe worries, surging oil > Gold slips but notches largest gain in four weeks > Brent jumps to 10-month high on Iran tensions (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)