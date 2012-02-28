HONG KONG, Feb 28 Hong Kong shares could
start higher on Tuesday, but lingering concerns about the impact
of high oil prices on growth could cap the advance, with several
sets of corporate earnings seen testing steep gains in the year
to date.
HSBC Holdings Plc could support the index
after it posted late on Monday a $21.9 billion profit for 2011,
the best outturn by a western bank so far.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, Country Garden
Holdings Co Ltd and Sino Land Co Ltd are
among a slew of companies scheduled to post earnings on Tuesday
and could come into focus for investors.
On Wednesday, reports are expected from Hong Kong Exchanges
and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), SJM Holdings Ltd
and New World Developments Co Ltd, among others.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings in Hong Kong slipped 1.3 percent on Monday, while the
broader Hang Seng Index closed down 0.9 percent at
21,217.9.
The Hang Seng Index is up 15.1 percent this year to date,
after slumping 20 percent in 2011.
The next major upside target for the Hang Seng is 21,725.6,
the top end of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5 that it
briefly tested last Monday. The benchmark is supported at the
bottom of that gap at 21,017.7, where its 250-day moving average
is also currently hovering.
Short selling interest on Monday declined slightly from
Friday, accounting for 7.2 percent of total turnover, which at
HK$68.6 billion ($8.85 billion), was below its 20-day moving
average for a third straight session.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down
0.5 percent at 9,588.1 points, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 2,000.9 points
at 0040 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China's total insurance premiums in January rose 10.2
percent from a year earlier to 189.2 billion yuan ($30 billion),
the Financial News reported on Tuesday, citing the country's
industry regulator. The growth was broadly in line with 2011,
when total premiums rose an annual 10.4 percent to 1.43 trillion
yuan.
* Tencent Holdings could come under some pressure
after sector peer, Sina Corp, the operator of China's
largest Internet portal, posted a quarterly profit in line with
analysts' estimates, but forecast a disappointing first quarter,
sending its shares down 5 percent in aftermarket trade.
* Hang Seng Bank, a unit of HSBC Holdings Plc
, posted a 12 percent rise in 2011 profit at
HK$16.68 billion, beating forecasts.
* Chinese packaging paper supplier Nine Dragons Paper
posted a 34 percent drop in interim earnings to 836.5
million yuan ($132.74 million) for the six months ended in
December.
* Proview Electronics, a unit of Proview International
Holdings Ltd, filed an amended complaint in California
superior court accusing Apple of "fraud and unfair
competition" and also seeking "disgorgement of Apple's profits
from the unfair competition."
* Britain's Prudential is more
likely than other European insurers to change its domicile to
escape new capital standards because it faces a potentially big
hit if it stays, and has a natural alternative home in Hong
Kong, analysts said on Monday.
* Spain's Repsol and China's Sinopec have
made an oil discovery offshore Brazil that could be one of the
biggest so far in the area and that boosted confidence that
Angola's deepwater reserves may be abundant too.
* Mongolia Energy Corp Ltd said it had entered
into a cooperation agreement with Shandong Energy Xinwen Mining
Group Co., Ltd under which Xinwen will provide technical
consultancy services in plans to build a coal washing plant in
Xinjiang and operations in Mongolia. For statement click here
* Maoye International Holdings Ltd said it has
agreed to buy for 650 million yuan 13,452.5 square metres of
vacant land in Nanjing, Jiangsu province for department store
operations. For statement click here
MARKET SUMMARY:
> Falling oil lifts Wall St to highest since 2008
> Yen bounces from multi-month lows; ECB LTRO eyed
> Bonds gain on oil, Europe, month-end buying
> Gold falls as euro drops, eyes resistance
> Oil falls after recent surge despite supply fear
($1 = 7.7555 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.3019 yuan)
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)