HONG KONG, Feb 29 Hong Kong shares are poised to start higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains after favourable U.S. data, with the Hang Seng Index poised for its third-straight monthly rise. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), SJM Holdings Ltd and New World Developments Co Ltd , are among the firms due to report earnings on Wednesday. Citic Pacific Ltd and Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust, among others, will follow on Thursday. The China Enterprises Index rose 1.9 percent on Tuesday. The broader Hang Seng Index ended up 1.7 percent at 21,568.7, shy of 21,725.6, the top end of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5 that it briefly tested last Monday. The Hang Seng Index is seen bounded by the top and bottom end of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5. The next major upside target for the Hang Seng is 21,725.6, a level it briefly tested last Monday, with support at 21,017.7, where its 250-day moving average is currently hovering. Short selling interest increased for a second straight session on Tuesday, accounting for 8.6 percent of total turnover, but was still lackluster, staying below its 20-day moving average for a fourth straight day. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up 0.5 percent at 9,770.3 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.9 percent at 2,022.3 points at 0045 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Shanghai will continue to "strictly enforce" home purchasing limits and other regulations on the city's property sector, the city's housing regulator said in a statement on its website late on Tuesday. The official Shanghai Securities News reported last Wednesday that non-local residents of Shanghai would qualify to buy second homes once they have held residence in the city for three years, sparking chatter of "easing" in the embattled sector. * Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, Asia's largest property developer by market value, on Tuesday reported an underlying profit of HK$11.8 billion ($1.52 billion) for the fiscal first half ended Dec. 31, up 13 percent from a year earlier, slightly exceeding expectations. * Chinese car maker BYD Co Ltd said on Tuesday that its profit in 2011 fell by 44.4 percent from a year earlier to 1.4 billion yuan ($222.2 million). BYD, backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, made the announcement in a preliminary earnings statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Earnings per share fell to 0.61 yuan, from 1.11 yuan in 2010. * PCCW posted a 2011 net profit of HK$1.61 billion, slightly below a HK$1.72 billion Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus forecast. * Sino Land posted first half underlying net profit of HK$2.49 billion, bettering a Reuters consensus among five analysts of HK$2.37 billion for the first half that ended December 2011. * China Southern Airlines Co Ltd , one of the country's top three carriers, said on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy 10 Boeing Co B777-300ER aircraft with a total list price of $2.98 billion. * A consortium led by a joint venture between Spain's Repsol YPF, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp and Norway's Statoil found oil at an offshore well in Brazil, state-controlled oil company Petrobras said in a securities filing on Tuesday. MARKET SUMMARY: > Dow, S&P hit milestones on confidence, cheaper oil > Euro gains, focus squarely on ECB cash infusion > Treasury prices steady ahead of Bernanke testimony > Silver up 4 pct, gold races toward $1,800 on ECB > Oil drops 2nd day as demand worry trumps supply fear (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)