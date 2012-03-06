HONG KONG, March 6 Hong Kong shares could start lower on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about another round of fund raising, particularly by Chinese banks, as companies look to capitalise on a market rally over the past two months. Chinese lender Industrial Bank Co said it will raise up to 26.4 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) by issuing shares to four institutional investors and use the money to supplement its capital base and improve its capital adequacy ratio. China consumer name Want Want Holdings is among a slew of companies expected to post full 2011 corporate earnings on Tuesday. On Monday, the China Enterprises Index slipped 2.3 percent, while the broader Hang Seng Index ended down 1.4 percent at 21,265.3, holding around its 20-day moving average. The Hang Seng Index has been held for more than two weeks by a gap on the chart that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5 last year. It tested the top of the gap at 21,725 on Feb. 20, but the level continues to provide stiff resistance. Short selling interest rose on Monday from Friday, accounting for 8.1 percent of total turnover in Hong Kong, the lowest proportion since Feb. 15. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 9,718 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 2,019.3 points at 0047 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Gloucester Coal's board of directors will unanimously urge shareholders to back a proposed merger with Yanzhou Coal Mining Co's Australian unit, Yanzhou Coal said on Monday. Yanzhou Coal also said on Tuesday it will issue up to $1 billion in bonds in overseas markets. * Commodities trader Glencore and Xstrata , set to create a $90 billion mining powerhouse, have put iron ore at the top of their post-merger to-do list, building up the one key commodity where they are all but absent. * Sports shoe maker Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd said its fiscal first quarter profit rose five percent to $155.94 million for the three-months period ended in December. * Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd , China's top copper producer, expects market fundamentals for the metal to remain strong this year, its chairman said on Monday. * Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world's most valuable lender, currently has loan-loss provisions of about 2.5 percent, bank president Yang Kaisheng said on Monday. * China's top hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd said on Monday that it expects same-store-sales growth of its retail stores to slow for 2012 from the previous year. * Brazilian iron ore company Vale will appeal a recent charge that it owes back taxes and said it would post 1.6 billion reais ($920 million) in collateral until the issue was resolved, the company said in a securities filing on Monday. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)