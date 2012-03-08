HONG KONG, March 8 Hong Kong shares are expected to start higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains on favourable U.S. jobs data and poised to snap a three-day losing streak that has shaved 4.3 percent off the Hang Seng Index this week so far. Relatively healthy interest shown by major banks and pension funds in Greece's bond swap offer to private creditors on Wednesday should also boost investors' confidence. Agile Property Holdings Ltd is among a slew of companies posting corporate earnings on Thursday and will be closely watched as a barometer for clues on China's embattled property sector. On Wednesday, the China Enterprises Index slipped 1.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index lost 0.9 percent to 29,627.8, but finished off lows on turnover that, apart from Tuesday, was the highest since Feb. 15. Short selling interest accounted for 8.4 percent of total turnover in Hong Kong on Wednesday, among the highest percentage levels in the past month. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei average was up 1.3 percent at 9,699.3, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,984.6 at 0042 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * China Communications Construction, the country's largest builder of ports, will debut on the Shanghai market on Friday after it raised 5 billion yuan ($792.41 million) in its downsized A-share initial public offering. * Proview Technology (Shenzhen), a unit of Hong Kong-listed Proview International Holdings Ltd, which is engaged in a legal battle with Apple over the iPad trademark, has requested resellers and suppliers in China to stop selling the iPad after the U.S. technology giant launched the latest version of it. * The U.S. Treasury Department plans to sell $6 billion of stock in American International Group, parent of AIA Group Ltd, and struck another deal for the insurer to pay down $8.5 billion more in obligations, taking a major step forward in an election year to unwind the unpopular crisis-era bailout. * Wynn Resorts Ltd, parent of Wynn Macau and its one-time largest shareholder, Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada, have established battle lines for their latest skirmish. * The global shipping slump is expected to last well into 2013 as a glut of vessels and a growing credit squeeze will challenge even the toughest companies in the sea-borne sector, Moody's Investor Service said on Wednesday. * China Petroleum & Chemical Corp and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday they had not made any decision on whether to raise their $2.2 billion takeover offer for China Gas Holdings Ltd after local media said the firms had ruled out the possibility of sweetening the bid. * Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd, the world's largest branded sports shoe manufacturer, said on Wednesday it expects order growth in its business year ending Sept. 30 to be slower than the 21 percent growth achieved in the previous year. * Power supplier Power Assets Holdings Ltd, formerly Hongkong Electric Holdings Ltd, said its net profit for the year ended Dec. 31 rose 26 percent to HK$9.08 billion, up from the consensus (mean) forecast from a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S of HK$8.88 billion for the year. * Value Partners Group Ltd said it has agreed to buy a 49 percent equity interest in the total registered capital of KBC Goldstate for 40.5 million yuan. KBC Goldstate had seven mutual funds with 970 million yuan of assets under management as end of December 2011. For statement click here MARKET SUMMARY: > Banks lift Wall Street, breaking 3-day skid > Euro rebounds from 3-week low, Greek unease remains > Treasury prices ease on Greece deal optimism, U.S. jobs > Gold rises on optimism over Fed, Greek debt > Oil up as Greece hopes, U.S. jobs data fuel rebound (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael Watson)