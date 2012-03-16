HONG KONG, March 16 Hong Kong shares could start flat or marginally lower on Friday, but the Hang Seng Index appears poised to stay positive on the week, with investors eyeing a slew of corporate earnings later in the day. The Hang Seng Index is up 1.3 percent so far this week, while the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong is down 0.1 percent. Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd (CHALCO) and China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co Ltd are among a slew of companies expected to post corporate earnings throughout the day. On Thursday, the China Enterprises Index slipped 0.5 percent, but the broader Hang Seng Index inched up 0.2 percent, largely due to a 4.1 percent jump for Tencent Holdings Ltd . Short-selling interest increased on Thursday from the day before, accounting for 8.8 percent of total turnover in Hong Kong. Turnover on Thursday tumbled 20 percent from Wednesday to HK$64.6 billion. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei average was down 0.1 percent at 10,113.9, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was flat at 2,044.3 at 0044 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * RUSAL Plc, the world's largest aluminium company, is expected to pick a new chairman on Friday to steady the company after a parting shot fired by Viktor Vekselberg, who said it was in "deep crisis". * Hong Kong-based regional power utility CLP Holdings and China Southern Power Grid Co Ltd are in talks to acquire a 60 percent stake in a local power joint venture held by ExxonMobil Energy Ltd, a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corp , CLP said in a statement on Thursday. * A123 Systems Inc said it has been picked to supply battery packs for a new plug-in hybrid electric sedan from Chinese automaker Geely. Under terms of the agreement, A123 said it will provide U.S.-made battery cells to its Shanghai joint venture Advanced Traction Battery Systems for the production of complete lithium-ion battery packs for the Geely car, which is expected to launch in China in 2014. * Ping An Insurance , the world's second-largest life insurer by market value, met forecasts with a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, after growth in its banking business offset lower investment returns. * China's fifth-largest lender, Bank of Communications Co Ltd, will raise $8.9 billion to meet tighter capital requirements by placing shares with existing shareholders such as HSBC and the country's finance ministry. Under the 56.6 billion yuan private placement, new Shanghai-listed shares will be priced at 4.55 yuan and Hong Kong-listed shares at HK$5.63. * Chinese medical device manufacturer Shandong Weigao Group posted a 333 percent jump in 2011 net profit to 3.5 billion yuan. * China Mobile Ltd, the world's biggest mobile carrier by subscribers, said on Thursday it plans to add 30 million 3G users this year and expects handset subsidies for 2012 to total 20 billion yuan ($3.16 billion), up 17.6 percent from last year. It recorded a net profit of 33.9 billion yuan ($5.4 billion) for October-December, compared with a 33.2 billion yuan market estimated by analysts. * Casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd said on Thursday annual net profit jumped more than three-fold, just short of expectations, as wealthy Chinese flocked to its new $2 billion casino, the only one to open in Macau last year. * KWG Property Holding Ltd said it would issue $400 million 13.25 percent senior notes due 2017, raising capital to finance its projects and for general corporate purpose. For statement click here MARKET SUMMARY: > S&P ends over 1,400 for 1st time since 2008 credit crisis > Dollar hits speed bumps as profit-takers emerge > Treasury prices stabilise after worst selloff in 4 months > Gold rises 1 percent, snaps three-day decline > Oil falls as U.S., UK plan oil reserve release (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)