HONG KONG May 4 Hong Kong shares could start weaker on Friday, with turnover crimped ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the day, but look poised to hold on to the week's gains.

Data pointing to slower-than-expected growth in the dominant U.S. services sector and underwhelming sales figures from several U.S. retail chains could weigh on exporter-related names.

On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index dropped 0.3 percent to 21,249.5, retreating further from March closing highs at about 21,353, which it briefly tested on Wednesday. The China Enterprises Index lost 1.4 percent.

On the week, they are up 2.5 and 0.8 percent to date.

Short-selling interest slumped to its lowest since mid-April on Thursday, accounting for 6.3 percent of total bourse turnover. Turnover was at its highest in slightly more than a month, but a quarter of it was due to Temasek Holdings' stake sale in two of China's biggest banks.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.6 percent by 0100 GMT. Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Bailed-out insurer American International Group said quarterly profit more than doubled from a year earlier, exceeding expectations with the help of investment gains. In the quarter, AIG sold 1.72 billion shares of AIA Group Ltd , which the New York-based company spun off in a Hong Kong IPO in 2010.

* China's Bright Food will buy a 60 percent stake in British breakfast cereal maker Weetabix, which has an enterprise value of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.94 billion), in the biggest foreign acquisition by a Chinese food group. Bright Food has four subsidiaries listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange including Shanghai Jinfeng Wine Co, Shanghai Haibo Co , Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co and Bright Dairy & Food Co.

* Graff Diamonds has received the green light from the Hong Kong bourse for a market debut that could raise up to $1 billion, sources said, joining French cosmetics company L'Occitane, Italian fashion house Prada and luggage maker Samsonite in looking to tap booming demand for luxury goods in China and raise brand awareness.

* High-end menswear retail group Trinity Ltd said it has completed its purchase of Gieves & Hawkes, the iconic savile row tailor.

* China Vanke, the country's largest real estate developer by sales, said on Thursday its April sales fell 6 percent to 7.4 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) from the same period a year ago, snapping a two-month sales rise.

* A Brazilian court overturned an injunction suspending collection of disputed tax claims from Vale SA , the world's largest iron-ore producer.

* Huabao International Holdings Ltd, a Chinese tobacco-flavouring supplier, said Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu resigned as auditor in March 2006 as they could not reach a concensus on audit fees and PricewaterhouseCoopers has been appointed as auditor since then. It also denied it had overstated its profit for 2010 and that transactions with its tobacco customers were genuine with the support of legitimate sale invoices. Trading in its shares will resume on Friday. For the statement, click here