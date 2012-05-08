HONG KONG, May 8 Hong Kong shares were set to
open higher on Tuesday after suffering their worst loss in five
months the previous day on jitters over Europe's debt crisis, as
the focus shifted to a raft of quarterly earnings and data from
China later in the week.
HSBC was expected to report quarterly
profit of almost $6 billion on Tuesday as Europe's biggest bank
benefits from a rebound in investment banking income and falling
bad debts, although it is struggling to cut costs.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd could come
into focus after quarterly profit released late on Monday dipped
to HK$1.15 billion ($148.2 million) from HK$1.23 billion a year
earlier, as revenue was crimped by a decline in daily stock
market activity.
But HKEx said it was confident of winning an auction to take
over the London Metal Exchange (LME), the world's largest metals
trading market, as it looks to China to drive new business
growth in the face of declining stock market activity.
On Monday, the Hang Seng Index slumped 2.6 percent,
while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings shed 2.8 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.9 percent
and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.6 percent at 0058 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Activist hedge fund Third Point, which has called for the
ouster of Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Scott Thompson for
padding his resume, formally demanded in a letter that the
Internet company provide access to all documents relating to
Thompson's hiring. Yahoo's latest troubles come as it is likely
weeks away from selling 15 percent to 25 percent of Alibaba
Group's stock back to that company after months of
negotiations.
* Wynn Resorts Ltd, parent of Wynn Macau,
posted quarterly results that lagged Wall Street's targets,
after robust growth in Macau failed to make up for a flagging
core Las Vegas business.
* Macau gambling giant SJM Holdings Ltd posted a
21.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, largely in line
with analysts' expectations, as growing numbers of Chinese
visitors flocked to the world's largest gambling destination.
* Beijing Enterprises Group (BJEG) again increased its stake
in China Gas Holdings Ltd, a takeover target of
Sinopec, raising the prospect of a bidding war between
the two state-controlled companies.
* Samsonite International, the world's biggest
luggage maker, is eyeing acquisitions of smaller, privately held
companies, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
* Foxconn International Holdings Ltd said there
has been no discussion between the company and Sharp Corporation
about the possible establishment of a joint venture
company relating to mobile communications in China. It said it
will continue to maintain and develop alliances with different
brand-name customers and it does not have any plan to operate
any branded handset business. For statement click here
* Brazilian iron ore mining giant Vale
said on Monday it had sold all of its 61.5 percent stake in
kaolin clay producer Cadam to privately owned U.S. firm KaMin
LLC, for $30.1 million.
* Haitung Securities Co Ltd said its net profit
for April amounted to 220.34 million yuan with operating income
at 461.9 million yuan. For statement click here
* CITIC Securities Co Ltd said its net profit
amounted to 378.2 million yuan for April with revenue amounting
to 810.2 million yuan. For statement click here
* CST Mining Group Ltd said it expected to record
a larger loss for its financial year ended in March 2012 as
compared to the same period a year go due to a loss arising from
the fair value changes of its financial assets in the first half
of the fiscal 2012 because of unstable global economic and
investment market conditions. For statement click here
* Yuexiu Property Co Ltd said accumulative
contracted sales value for January to April amounted to 4.7
billion yuan, up 175 percent from the same period a year ago and
accounted for 47 percent of its 2012 sales target of 10 billion
yuan. For statement click here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)