HONG KONG May 17 Hong Kong shares could start flat to slightly higher on Thursday, but the tone will remain fragile after the market's worst day in six months in the previous session pushed it further into technically oversold territory.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slumped 3.4 percent on Wednesday. The Hang Seng Index ended down 3.2 percent at 19,259.83, its lowest close since Jan. 16 and its biggest one-day fall since Nov. 10, when it slumped 5.2 percent.

The benchmark broke below its 200-day moving average, currently at 19,831, which is likely to become a significant technical level, with a break on either side setting the direction for the market.

Short-selling interest accounted for 12.3 percent of total bourse turnover, while turnover on Wednesday picked up 16 percent from Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 1.1 percent and South Korea's KOSPI was off 0.9 percent as of 0030 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Bailed-out insurer American International Group Inc will sell its shares in Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd after a lock-up period expires in early September, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Wednesday.

* Department store chain operator Parkson Retail Group Ltd posted a 4.9 percent year-on-year decline in first-quarter net profit to 312.25 million yuan.

* Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday that its April freight traffic fell 11 percent from a year earlier as the general air cargo market stayed soft, but passenger numbers grew, helped by additional flights in the region.

* Tencent Holdings, China's largest Internet company by revenue, said its first-quarter net profit rose 2.8 percent to 2.95 billion yuan, helped by a 49 percent gain in online games revenue. It said it will increase its focus on e-commerce, especially in the business-to-consumer space, and will continue to invest in the segment.

* Shares of home appliances makers, retailers and auto makers are seen in focus after China earmarked 26.5 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) in subsidies for energy-saving home appliances as part of steps to boost domestic consumption. It will also spend 6 billion yuan to promote the use of cars with engines smaller than 1.6 litres.

* China Resources Gas Group Ltd (CR Gas) agreed to buy AEI China Gas Ltd for $238 million from a group of investors including Goldman Sachs to enlarge its share of the country's booming natural gas distribution market.

* Lawyers for Hutchison Whampoa Ltd made a last ditch attempt to salvage the Hong Kong company's bid for Eircom, the struggling Irish telecoms firm that is to be handed over to its lenders.

* Singapore-based Concord Energy and China's Sinopec will start to build oil storage in the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah within two months, a source at Concord Energy said on Wednesday.

* The world's top iron ore exporter, Brazil's Vale , is not excluding Chinese shipowners from transporting its iron ore and remains open to selling its huge dry bulk carriers to them, industry officials said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)