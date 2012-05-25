HONG KONG May 25 Hong Kong shares were set to
start higher on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street, but the
benchmark Hang Seng Index is set for a third-straight weekly
loss.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.6 percent,
while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong shed 0.3 percent. This week, they are each
down 1.5 and 0.4 percent respectively.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.1 percent
and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.6 percent at 0058 GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* China's ZTE started selling video
conferencing equipment in Britain on Thursday through local
distributor Touchline Video UK, its first foray into the video
conferencing market in Europe.
* The world's largest luxury carmaker, BMW, said
it plans to at least triple production in China to 300,000
vehicles. BMW will boost investment in manufacturing capacity by
a half, to a cumulative 1.5 billion euros ($1.89 billion),
together with local joint venture partner Brilliance China
Automotive Holdings Ltd..
* A fast track into China could be the deciding factor in
the race to win backing from shareholders in the London Metal
Exchange, making Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's bid
enticing. InterContinental Exchange and HKEx
are the last two on an original shortlist of four to buy the
world's biggest metals market place, after the exit on Tuesday
of CME Group and NYSE Euronext the week before.
* CNOOC Ltd announced new discovery Luda 21-2 in
Bohai and says currently oil production of the well is tested at
around 608 barrels per day.
* Hong Kong tycoon Joseph Lau, who faces prosecution over
bribery and money laundering in a land deal in Macau, denies
allegation against him and shall remain as chairman and chief
executive officer of Chinese Estates, the developer
said. Department store operator Lifestyle International
said the trial of Lau, who is a non-executive
director, will not affect its normal business operations.
* Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Ltd
said Asia Satellite Management Stock Ownership Trust and AsiaSat
MSOT (PTC) Limited have raised their privatisation offer by 6.8
percent to HK$23.5 per share from HK$22 in order to make the
proposal more attractive to the independent scheme shareholders.
For statement clicks here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael
Perry)