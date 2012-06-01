HONG KONG, June 1 Hong Kong shares are poised for a weak start to the month on Friday after a 12 percent slide in May and heightened risk aversion globally as slowing growth and the worsening euro zone crisis keep investors wary.

Manufacturing data from China, expected early in the day, is expected to show that factory activity cooled further in May on the back of weak domestic demand.

The Hang Seng index closed down 0.3 percent on Thursday with May's slump nearly wiping out all its gains on the year. It is now up just over 1 percent in 2012.

Another round of index rebalances, effective at the close of markets on Friday, will give a boost to turnover in Hong Kong. Sands China will become the first casino company to become a Hang Seng index constituent with an expected weight of 1.1 percent in the Hong Kong benchmark.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading down 0.7 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 percent as of 0040 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Brazilian miner Vale said on Thursday it declared force majeure at its Carborough Downs coking coal mine in Queensland, Australia, after detecting abnormal levels of carbon monoxide that required an evacuation of the facility.

* China's top five alumina producers, including Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) , will cut production by 10 percent from June because of changes in the supply of bauxite imports, state-backed research firm Antaike said on Thursday.

* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the world's biggest bank by market value, is seeing more loans sour as the Chinese economy slows and expects its non-performing loan ratio to climb in 2012, its chairman said on Thursday.

* Lui Chee-woo, the 82-year-old founder of developer K. Wah International Holdings and Galaxy Entertainment Group , which runs casinos in Macau, outlined on Thursday how management of the two companies would pass to his children. The Wharf (Holdings), Henderson Land Development and New World Development also gave details of the roles younger family members would play.

* Norton Gold Fields Ltd said Zijin Mining will make an off-market takeover offer through a wholly-owned subsidiary of A$0.25 cash per share for all Norton shares not currently held by Zijin.

MARKET EVENTS

- BaWang International (Group) Holding Ltd AGM

- China Renewable Energy Investment Ltd EGM

- Glorious Sun Enterprises Ltd AGM

- Guangdong Investment Ltd AGM

- Huscoke Resources Holdings Ltd AGM

- Sands China Ltd AGM in Macao

- Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd AGM

- SPG Land (Holdings) Ltd AGM

ECONOMIC DATA

- China NBS manufacturing PMI for May

- China HSBC Mfg PMI final for May

- US all car sales for May

- US personal income for April

- US PCE price index for April

- US unemployment rate for May

- US construction spending for April

- US Markit Mfg PMI for May

- Canada GDP for Q1 (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edmund Klamann)