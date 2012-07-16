HONG KONG, July 16 Hong Kong shares could start
the week lower on Monday, with a series of profit warnings from
Chinese companies overshadowing the relief from China GDP
figures that came in largely in line with expectations.
Among those who posted profit warnings were ZTE Corp
, China's second-largest telecoms equipment
maker, and China Eastern Airlines , one of
China's top three carriers.
China Premier Wen Jiabao's comments on Sunday that Beijing
will beef up steps in the second half of 2012 to boost policy
effectiveness and foresight could also bolster hopes of more
policy easing.
On Friday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.4 percent
on the day at 19,092.6 points, but lost 3.6 percent for the week
on worries that China's slowdown would add more pressure on the
sputtering global economy.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japanese markets are closed for a public
holiday, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 percent
at 0045 GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* A wide range of suitors, from the son of Asia's richest
man and a former rugby player in New Zealand to more established
firms including AIA Group and Manulife Financial Corp
, are expected to submit binding bids on Monday for ING
Groep's Asia insurance business in a deal that could
top $7 billion.
* Lenovo Group Ltd is on track to overtake
Hewlett-Packard Co as the world's biggest PC maker by
sales as soon as this year, making it the first Chinese company
to grab the top spot globally in a technology sector.
* Agricultural Bank of China , China's
third-largest bank by market value, said its vice president Yang
Kun has resigned with effect from Friday. Yang, who was recently
investigated by the Communist Party's disciplinary authorities,
has also given up his posts as executive director and member of
the board, the bank said in a statement late on Friday.
* ZTE Corp , China's second-largest
telecoms equipment maker, warned its first-half profit could
drop as much as 80 percent due to lower gross margins, foreign
currency exchange losses and domestic operator networks
postponing their tenders. The profit warning
comes as a report emerged that the FBI has opened a criminal
investigation into the Shenzhen-based company over the sale of
banned U.S. computer equipment to Iran and its alleged attempts
to cover it up and obstruct a Department of Commerce probe.
* Thomas and Raymond Kwok, the billionaire co-chairmen of
Sun Hung Kai Properties, and Rafael Hui, Hong Kong's
former No.2 public official, were charged on Friday in a bribery
investigation surrounding Asia's largest developer.
* PetroChina Co Ltd will bring a new
800,000-tonne-per-year (tpy) ethylene unit on stream at its
Fushun refinery in October, bringing total ethylene capacity at
the refinery to 1.0 million tpy, industry sources said on
Friday.
* China Eastern Airlines , one of
China's top three carriers, issued a profit warning on Friday,
estimating its first half net profit to have fallen by more than
50 percent.
* Vodafone confirmed on Friday it had agreed to
share network infrastructure in Ireland with Hutchison Whampoa's
3, marking the first such deal in the country.
* Russia's Rusal, the world's largest aluminium
producer, denied on Friday it plans to shut down a bauxite and
alumina plant in Jamaica.
* TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd
expected to record a significantly lower profit for the three
months and six months ended in June compared with the same
periods a year ago due to decreases in profit margins and
selling prices of its smartphones. It said profit for the second
quarter is expected to be higher than the first quarter but it
expected to see lower profit for the year ending in December in
an unfavourable economic environment. For statement click here
* Sands China Ltd said the Macau government had
approved an extension of a deadline for completion of the
development of Parcel 3 in Cotai to April 17, 2016 from April
2013 and the company will be notified about the penalty amount
due to the delay of the construction period. For statement
clicks here
* BYD Co Ltd said it proposed a shareholders'
return plan for the next three years of 2012-2014 to comply with
Chinese regulator CSRC's requirement of enhancing transparency
of dividend distribution and establishing a profit distribution
system. For statement clicks here
* Polyester filament yarns maker Billion Industrial Holdings
Ltd said its major shareholders Kingom Power and
Winwett Investments have agreed to sell an aggregate 29 percent
stake to state-owned China Energy Conservation and Environmental
Protection Group for HK$2.9 billion. The shares will be sold at
HK$4.39 apiece, or 4.3 percent premium to their previous close.
Kingom and Winwett will continue to hold a 46 percent stake
after the deal. For statement clicks here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)