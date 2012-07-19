HONG KONG, July 19 Hong Kong shares could start higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains after encouraging corporate profits from bellwether Intel and Honeywell defied fears of a collapse in earnings. On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 1.1 percent at 19,239.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.9 percent at 9,292.6. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.2 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.6 percent at 0050 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Brazilian miner Vale produced 80.54 million tonnes of iron ore in the second quarter, the company said in a securities filing Wednesday. That marks a 0.35 percent increase from 80.26 million tonnes in the second quarter of 2011, the company said, but a 15.1 percent increase from 69.99 million tonnes of iron ore produced during the first quarter of this year. * Nigeria's supreme court ruled that former state-owned Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) should have been sold to a U.S.-based firm, not to Russia's RUSAL, but RUSAL said it remained the owner. * PetroChina , Asia's largest oil and gas producer, said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with African Petroleum Corp for a strategic investment in Africa. * Sinotruk (Hong Kong), a maker of heavy-duty trucks and related parts, said on Wednesday it expects a substantial drop in first-half net profit for 2012 due to a slowdown in economic and fixed-asset investment growth. * HSBC Holdings has put its Vietnam insurance business on the block, sources said, in a deal that could fetch about $400 million for Europe's biggest bank as it pushes to exit non-core operations globally. * China Shipping Development Co Ltd said it expects to record a loss in its consolidated net profits for the first half of 2012 due to insufficient demand in domestic and international shipping markets, oversupply of shipping capacity, decrease in freight rates, and rising international oil prices. For statement, here * Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Ltd said a proposal to take the company private failed to gain approval by the requisite majority and the company shares will remain listed on the Hong Kong bourse. For statement, here * Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co Ltd said financial results for first half of 2012 are expected to decrease significantly from a year ago period due mainly to price reductions in nickel cathode and copper cathode on a slowdown of economic growth in China. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)